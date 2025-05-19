Kamala Harris Says Joe Biden Is a 'Fighter' After Ex-President's Shocking Cancer Diagnosis
Kamala Harris is standing by Joe Biden as he faces one of the toughest battles of his life.
After news broke that the former president had been diagnosed with an “aggressive form” of prostate cancer, Harris shared a heartfelt message for her longtime political partner.
“Doug [Emhoff] and I are saddened to learn of President Biden’s prostate cancer diagnosis. We are keeping him, Dr. Biden, and their entire family in our hearts and prayers during this time,” she wrote alongside a photo of her and Biden together in the Oval Office, tagging her husband in the post.
“Joe is a fighter — and I know he will face this challenge with the same strength, resilience, and optimism that have always defined his life and leadership,” she added. “We are hopeful for a full and speedy recovery.”
Harris and Biden have a long history. They first competed against each other during the 2020 Democratic primary but ultimately joined forces when Biden picked her as his vice president.
She served alongside him from 2021 to 2025 and later took over the Democratic nomination after he stepped aside following a rough debate performance that raised concerns about his age and fitness for office.
Aside from Harris, Donald Trump also took a moment to respond to Biden’s health woes.
“Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis,” Trump shared on Truth Social, mentioning his wife.
He continued with a message to Biden’s family, writing, “We extended our warmest and best wishes to Jill [Biden] and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery.”
- Joe Biden's Health Crisis: 'Small Nodule' Found in Ex-Prez's Prostate During Routine Exam
- First Lady Jill Biden Says She & President Joe Biden Have Not Discussed Him Running In 2024
- Joe Biden 'Furious' at Critics for Blaming Him for Kamala Harris' Failed Presidential Campaign Amid Democratic Civil War
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The health update came on May 18, when a spokesperson for Biden revealed he’d recently been evaluated for a prostate nodule after dealing with increased urinary symptoms.
“On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone,” the official statement read. “While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management.”
At 82, Biden and his family are currently reviewing treatment options with his doctors.
Per the National Institutes of Health, the Gleason score helps doctors understand how aggressive a prostate cancer is by examining how the cancer cells look under a microscope. The scale typically ranges from 6 to 10. A score of 9, like Biden’s, suggests a fast-growing form of the disease.
This diagnosis is especially painful for the Biden family, as Biden lost his eldest son, Beau Biden, to brain cancer in 2015. Beau was the child of Joe’s late first wife, Neilia Hunter.
In his 2017 memoir Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose, Biden opened up about how Joe’s death shaped his decisions.
"If Beau had never gotten sick, we would already be running. This was something we would have done together,” he wrote.
He later added, "[T]he idea of not running started to feel like letting him down, like letting everybody down. [But] grief is a process that respects no schedule and no timetable."