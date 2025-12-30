Alabama Barker Defends Dad Travis Gifting Her Lingerie in Lavish Christmas Haul: 'Leave Me Alone!'

Article continues below advertisement

Alabama Barker is defending her family’s controversial Christmas gifts. The social media star, 20, took to TikTok on Monday, December 29, to defend her dad, Travis Barker, after he was criticized for buying her lingerie. Alabama announced that the rocker, 50, purchased her undergarments in a gift haul last week, which fans rendered “weird.”

Article continues below advertisement

She decided to post a “rant” to clear the air. “I have to go on a f------ rant. Why the f--- are you guys trying to make this lingerie thing a thing? It’s never going to be a thing, Gretchen,” the 20-year-old said angrily, referring to a quote from Mean Girls. “[Stepmom] Kourtney [Kardashian] picked out the lingerie. Kourtney. You think my dad’s like, ‘Oh, I’m going to go pick out my daughter’s lingerie?’ No, it was on my Christmas list, and he wanted to make it happen for me, so he let Kourtney go pick out the lingerie. God forbid a girl wanted cute panties and bras.” Alabama begged social media users to “leave [her] alone,” or else she is “never going to do another Christmas haul.” “I hate you guys. The poochie is nasty,” she concluded.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Come to Alabama Barker's Defense

Source: @alabamabarker/TikTok Alabama Barker said Kourtney Kardashian picked out her lingerie.

Fans defended the blonde beauty in the comments section of her video. “People try to find the bad in everything I swear,” one person said, while another added, “This is a valid crashout.” “Y’all hating but she sitting there with her Birkin. Leave my girl alone,” a third quipped.

Article continues below advertisement

Social Media Users Called Travis Barker's Lingerie Gift 'Weird'

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @alabamabarker/TikTok Alabama Barker also got a Chanel bag for Christmas.

Initially, social media users dragged Alabama and Travis for the “odd” gift exchange. “Idc which way y’all spin this it’s WEIRD. They could have shopped for ANYTHING else,” one person wrote, while another agreed, “Travis Barker is just weird, I’ve always said this. Even when I was in high school and Blink-182 first came out.”

Article continues below advertisement

Alabama Barker Criticized for Luxe Christmas Haul

Source: @alabamabarker/TikTok Alabama Barker's lavish Christmas haul was met with much controversy.

Lingerie incident aside, Alabama was also roasted for the lavish items she displayed in her haul, including a pricey hot pink Birkin bag. “And to think there’s people that literally can’t afford to eat,” one user noted. Another person pointed out, “Alabama, there’s people dying.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Alabama Barker is the daughter of Travis Barker and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. daughter.