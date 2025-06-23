Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama Flaunts Her Curves in Lingerie After Denying Plastic Surgery Accusations: Watch
Alabama Barker confidently put her figure on display in a Sunday, June 22, Instagram Reel.
In the video, Travis Barker's 19-year-old daughter got dolled up for her friend's lingerie-themed birthday party, wearing a white bedazzled corseted bodysuit that featured a strapless neckline with a deep plunge in the middle. She also donned a white thong and accessorized with thigh garters, sky-high heels and several pieces of sparkling jewlery.
Alabama Barker Shows Off Her Figure at Lingerie-Themed Party
"MALAYAS 20TH@laxeventrentals@antoniogavinci@casze_," she captioned a video from the bash, which pictured her posing and showing off her body, partying with her pals and the birthday girl taking in the performance of a male stripper.
The teen's mom, Shanna Moakler, commented on the upload, "Love you both... you look beautiful... giving midsummer night dream vibes... ❤️👸🏽👸🏼⚓️."
"Sooo beautiful," gushed one fan, while another wrote, "My baby girls❤️❤️."
The Teenager Shot Down Plastic Surgery Allegations
Other social media users accused her of previously editing her photos, as they claimed her "hourglass" figure wasn't seen in the clip.
Alabama has also denied plastic surgery allegations, sharing in a past social media post, "I've had no cosmetic work done to my body!! Let's stop assuming. Not saying I would never would, but just not in this moment have I had anything done."
"I’m natural … accept the fact I’m naturally beautiful," she insisted, noting she's only had lip filler.
When it comes to people critiquing her body, Alabama has learned to laugh it off, though she did confesse to taking weight-loss medication at one point.
"My biggest concern is that they take their time to watch me and comment on my video and give me more attention as well as make my videos have more traction," she explained of seeing comments from haters.
Alabama and Stepmom Kourtney Kardashian Are on Better Terms
In addition to being in a better place with her confidence, Alabama's relationship with stepmom Kourtney Kardashian has "turned a corner," an insider shared.
"Things are in a much better place between them now than they were a month ago. Not to say Kourtney doesn't still have her hands full," the source told a publication. "Alabama's a very feisty free spirit. She's always going to stick up for herself. But thankfully, Travis stepped in to play peacemaker."
"Kourtney and Alabama had a real heart-to-heart and decided to move forward with a clean slate. They're not besties overnight, but there's a lot more respect and effort on both sides now," the source shared. "They even had a girls' date recently and got their nails done together. Travis couldn't be happier. His girls finally getting along has taken a huge weight off his shoulders."