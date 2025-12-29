Alabama Barker Roasted for Flaunting Birkin and Chanel Bags in Lavish Christmas Haul: There's People Who 'Can't Afford to Eat'
Dec. 29 2025, Published 7:27 a.m. ET
Not everyone was impressed with Alabama Barker’s Christmas surprises.
On December 26, Travis Barker’s daughter took to TikTok to show off her ultra-luxury holiday haul, which included multiple high-end designer items gifted by members of the Kardashian-Jenner family.
Dressed in SKIMS holiday pajamas, Kourtney Kardashian’s stepdaughter proudly revealed a pink Hermès Birkin bag that she said came from her stepmom.
“My new baby, my new child,” Alabama said while holding the purse up to the camera. “I can’t even look at her, you’re so beautiful.”
She went on to explain how the bag was chosen.
“Kourtney told me that Kylie [Jenner] helped her pick this one out,” she shared. “And she asked Kylie ‘In your King Kylie era, which one would you want?’ and Kylie picked this one and she did a f------ good job. I’m in love.”
Alabama didn’t stop there, as she also showed off a gift she received from Kris Jenner.
“Sadly, I lost all my slides from Hermès,” she said as she displayed a new pair of fluffy Hermès slides. “This color is incredible, so I’m in love with these and I love you Kris, thank you so much.”
In addition to footwear, Alabama received Ugg slippers and several pairs of heels from her dad. She also revealed Chanel sneakers gifted by her “boo,” along with a Balenciaga bag she credited to Kendall Jenner.
Chanel clearly dominated her Christmas haul.
Alabama shared that she received multiple handbags from the fashion house, along with scarves and a vintage bikini. She also revealed that Kylie gifted her a vintage Chanel denim vanity case.
Chrome Hearts was another standout brand, as Alabama showed off gloves, bracelets and a hoodie from the label.
Some of the gifts carried sentimental value. Alabama wore a diamond necklace from her older brother, Landon Barker, and revealed she received multi-cluster diamond earrings from Lorraine Schwartz, which were gifted by her father. She was also given a pink iMac and an iPad.
Later in the video, Alabama held up a box of Victoria’s Secret underwear before revealing an Agent Provocateur robe given to her by her older sister, Atiana De La Hoya. With help from his wife, Kourtney, Travis also gifted Alabama corsets and lingerie sets from the luxury brand.
However, the lavish display didn’t sit well with everyone.
“And to think there’s people that literally can’t afford to eat…” one commenter wrote.
“‘like yk’ no. i don’t have a chanel queen. Shoutout to the baddies who got nothing for Christmas 😂,” another added.
“Someone did a price total and everything comes up to almost $200,000 😭😭😭😭😭😭 holy,” a third chimed in.
Others took issue specifically with Travis gifting his daughter lingerie from Agent Provocateur.
“The concept her dad getting her agent provocateur lol,” one person commented.
Another agreed, writing, “dad buying you Agent Provocateur is just weird.”
“If my husband buys our child lingerie and corset for Xmas (idc the age) it’ll be a HUGE problem. Like get a gift card,” a third added.
Alabama recently celebrated a milestone birthday, turning 20 on Christmas Eve.
Kourtney and Travis celebrated the holidays early with their blended family, including Kourtney’s children Mason, Penelope and Reign, whom she shares with Scott Disick.
Travis was joined by his kids Landon and Alabama, whom he shares with ex Shanna Moakler, as well as his stepdaughter, Atiana. Travis and Kourtney also share baby Rocky.