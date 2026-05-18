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Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama, 20, Spills Out of Bright Yellow Bikini in Racy New Photos

Photo of Alabama Barker
Source: @alabamaluellabarker/Instagram

Alabama Barker dressed in a busty two-piece bathing suit in sizzling hot photos.

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May 18 2026, Published 6:17 p.m. ET

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Alabama Barker soaked up the sun in a bright yellow swimsuit.

The social media star, 20, stripped down to a busty bikini adorned with silver studs in a series of photos shared to her Instagram on Sunday, May 17.

Barker rested her head in her hand as she mugged for the camera and posed seductively on a grass lawn.

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Image of Alabama Barker bared her buttcheeks in yellow mini shorts.
Source: @alabamaluellabarker/Instagram

Alabama Barker bared her buttcheeks in yellow mini shorts.

In one snapshot, she toyed with her long blonde locks while she turned around and flashed her butt in cheeky yellow shorts.

“Loving my @sumwon_women 💛,” she captioned her post.

A little over one week prior, on May 8, Barker once again bared her slim physique in a collection of sultry looks during a trip to Miami, Fla. She stunned in a beige crochet top and white thong before changing into a printed crop top and matching maxi skirt in the evening.

Elsewhere in her photo dump, she sat at the edge of a boat, exposing her backside in a white mesh skirt with a fringe hem.

“Miami I love u 💋,” the blonde beauty wrote.

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Alabama Barker Addresses Haters of Her Provocative Photos

Image of Alabama Barker crawled on her hands and knees in a seductive snap.
Source: @alabamaluellabarker/Instagram

Alabama Barker crawled on her hands and knees in a seductive snap.

Barker has been criticized for her frequent racy social media content. In January, she clapped back at a hater who wrote, “If I wore that when I was your age, my parents would kill me,” by replying, “Aw.” Another person asked if her “daddy,” Travis Barker, bought the lingerie she was wearing, to which she responded, “ur pushing 40.”

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Inside Alabama Barker's Christmas Lingerie Controversy

Image of Alabama Barker was roasted after dad Travis bought her lingerie for Christmas.
Source: @alabamaluellabarker/Instagram

Alabama Barker was roasted after dad Travis bought her lingerie for Christmas.

Last December, Alabama came under fire when she revealed the rocker bought her undergarments for Christmas.

“I have to go on a f------ rant. Why the f--- are you guys trying to make this lingerie thing a thing? It’s never going to be a thing, Gretchen,” she asserted on TikTok at the time, referencing a quote from Mean Girls. “[My stepmom] Kourtney [Kardashian] picked out the lingerie. Kourtney. You think my dad’s like, ‘Oh, I’m going to go pick out my daughter’s lingerie?’ No, it was on my Christmas list, and he wanted to make it happen for me, so he let Kourtney go pick out the lingerie. God forbid a girl wanted cute panties and bras.”

Alabama Barker Was Recently Gifted a Birkin Bag

Image of Alabama Barker is the new recipient of a pricey Birkin bag.
Source: @alabamaluellabarker/Instagram

Alabama Barker is the new recipient of a pricey Birkin bag.

The luxe lingerie is not the only pricey gift Alabama has received recently, as streamer N3on gifted her a Birkin bag, as seen in a viral April 20 X post.

“Oh my god, I don't even wanna look,” she said as she opened a large orange Hermés box. “Oh my god. Oh my god. Oh my god! Oh my god, I love it! … I’m gonna throw up. Oh my god, I'm gonna have a f------ panic attack.”

She further gushed, “I love you, and I really appreciate this. Oh my god, I could cry, N3on.”

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