Alabama Barker Reveals Whether She'd Get Plastic Surgery After Insisting She Only Has Lip Filler
Alabama Barker is setting the record straight once and for all about her body. After the star has been accused of getting work done, she cleared the air via her Instagram Story on April 23, writing: "I've had no cosmetic work done to my body!! Let's stop assuming, not saying I would never would, but just not in this moment have I had anything done."
In the photo, the blonde beauty, 18, wore a tan top with a zip-up dark jacket and dark pants.
As OK! previously reported, the teenager, whose parents are Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler, was accused of altering her boy after she uploaded a series of sultry snaps featuring her wearing a tiny bikini top and a mini skirt.
In the comment section, users claimed she "edited" her face," while some said she had "plastic surgery on everything."
Alabama decided to weigh in, writing, "hey let’s stop being delusional 👏."
This is hardly the first time Alabama had to put a stop to the rumors. In February, she took to social media to share her truth.
"I’m natural … accept the fact I’m naturally beautiful," she said, confirming she's only had lip fillers.
"Then I look at those people, like really look at them," she continued. "What kind of life they’re living. The choice they’re making. The things they do. Compared to who I am, what I do & how I live. And that, itself keeps me humble."
She told her supporters that "evil-hearted [people] never win."
Last summer, Alabama's body made headlines when she was spotted out with her stepmom, Kourtney Kardashian, in California.
"I would love to see you guys getting random pictures taken of you when you’re leaving the grocery store, middle of the sentence, with your mouth wide open," she wrote via Instagram in response to harsh comments about her appearance at the time.
"Let’s see how beautiful you look," she said, before revealing a "thyroid problem and an autoimmune disease" had caused her to gain a bit of weight.
“So, it would be very appreciated if you guys just keep your opinions to yourself,” she continued. “It’ll get you further in life.”
Alabama's mother previously said she will not be "having any plastic surgery anytime soon," but it's not totally off-limits.
"I always tell her that we want to be age appropriate. There’s nothing wrong with maintaining, but we don’t go and do ridiculous procedures for no reason to follow trends like BBLs and things like that," Shanna continued. "That’s one thing I do share with her and we talk about a lot."