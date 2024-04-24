Alabama Barker Reveals Whether She'd Get Plastic Surgery After Insisting She Only Has Lip Filler

Alabama Barker is setting the record straight once and for all about her body. After the star has been accused of getting work done, she cleared the air via her Instagram Story on April 23, writing: "I've had no cosmetic work done to my body!! Let's stop assuming, not saying I would never would, but just not in this moment have I had anything done."

In the photo, the blonde beauty, 18, wore a tan top with a zip-up dark jacket and dark pants.