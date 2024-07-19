Natural Beauty! Alabama Barker's Transformation in 10 Photos

Alabama Barker , born Alabama Luella Barker in December 2005, looked adorable as her father, Travis Barker , carried her while shopping in Malibu.

Alabama wore a black top with a sheer design and bright orange cargo pants to the 5th Annual Beautycon Festival at the Los Angeles Convention Center. To complete the look, she donned her blonde, short hair.

During the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Alabama let her long hair down as she sported her summer dress with flowers and paint details.

Alabama joined the other influencers at Instagram's Annual Winter Event, Instaskate. She complemented her oversized hoodie with her white sling bag, chunky sneakers and black ripped jeans.

Alabama, who looked grown up, enjoyed a night out with friends at Craig's in West Hollywood.

During Travis and Kourtney Kardashian's wedding in Portofino, Italy , Alabama marked the special day with a photo of herself in a white tulle dress, posing with the sprawling cityscape as the backdrop.

Alabama shocked everyone when she uploaded a carousel of photos showing herself in a tiny brown skirt and top paired with leather boots and a leather jacket.

At the time, her father liked the post that left everyone fuming.

One user said at the time, "If your dad wasn't Travis you would definitely relate. And the fact that your bragging shows your immaturity. Money isn't everything. Go visit a country that has nothing. Until then, you're nothing."

"17 years old and already dressing like she's 25-30. I hope her dad has plans for her to go to college and not have everything handed to her," another commented.