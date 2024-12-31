Alabama Barker Sets Record Straight on Hospitalization Rumors
Alabama Barker broke her silence after a report claimed she was hospitalized this month for nicotine withdrawal.
“Hello everyone, I just want to clarify that I was not in the hospital this month or last,” the 19-year-old wrote on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, December 31. “The situation occurred some time ago, and I was there for three hours before being discharged.”
“They provided me with a nicotine patch and an inhaler. That is all,” she continued. “Let’s avoid spreading any rumors and focus on moving forward. Thank you.”
The daughter of Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler was rumored to have gone to the hospital after panicking and fell ill, TMZ reported on Monday, December 30.
However, the teenager debunked the hearsay.
Earlier this week, Alabama said she was under the weather.
“I have had the flu, and I’ve not been OK,” she said in a December 27 TikTok video. “I didn’t get to enjoy [my birthday] because I was so sick but I am back on my feet.”
Alabama's birthday is on Christmas Eve, which is why she was missing from family photos featuring her dad and his wife, Kourtney Kardashian.
Though she wasn't able to attend the shindig, she did receive a slew of expensive gifts, totaling to around $80,000.
In a TikTok video, she shared what she got with her followers: a bedazzled Balenciaga shoulder bag, vintage Dior gold purse, fuzzy Prada pouch, quilted Chanel backpack, Birkin bag and more.
“I’m beyond grateful for my gifts and I just wanted to share this with you guys cause some people requested it, and I think it’s a fun way to appreciate your gifts,” she said in the clip.
“I got my second Birkin for my collection,” Alabama said while showing off the Hermès purse. “We love her!”
But some followers weren't so excited about her recent gifts.
“Oh, to grow up without any worries about money,” another shared, while a third added, “This haul would literally pay my mortgage and all my debt.”
A fourth stated, “Meanwhile, I’m barely affording to stay in college,” while a fifth user said, “I feel poor.”
Still, Alabama was showered with love on her big day, as her rocker dad gave her a shout-out on social media.
“I’m so proud of you and I love watching you grow,” he gushed. “Never settle, the stars aren’t too far away. Never give up, never give in."
“I love you unconditionally,” the rocker added. “I love you to the moon and back.”