Alabama Barker Looks Unrecognizable as She Goes Makeup-Free in California: Photos
Alabama Barker is continuing to peel back the layers of her curated presence.
Six days after giving a shocking confession about her health anxiety, the influencer, 19, made a rare makeup-free appearance in California on Monday, June 30.
Travis Barker's daughter entered a car in Beverly Hills with not a trace of makeup on her complexion. She kept her wardrobe casual, donning an oversized black hoodie, sweatpants and flip flops, with her blonde locks swept into a high ponytail. Alabama looked unrecognizable, as she typically posts on social media in full glam.
The YouTuber seems to be trending toward leaving makeup behind. She shared two additional videos in June with a bare face, lip-syncing to "You Can't Cancel Me" by Caleb Gordon and "Thootie (Highlights)" by 41, Kyle Richh, TaTa and Zeddy Will.
Alabama Barker Suffers From Anxiety
Her bare-faced outing comes after she opened up to her TikTok followers about recent struggles with health anxiety. She posted a video collaging different photos and clips of herself in the hospital, hooked up to an IV and monitors and getting her heart rate measured.
"I've been struggling with severe health anxiety, and it's something I don't talk about enough," she admitted in the caption. "It's more than just worrying it's a constant fight with my own mind. Some days it feels like I'm sinking, stuck in a fight-or-flight state I can't escape."
Alabama proceeded to detail her "real and scary" symptoms, which include dizziness, head pressure, eye floaters, light sensitivity, derealization and extreme fatigue.
"I have low iron, I can't drive, l avoid cars, and I miss out on normal things people don't even think twice about," she explained. "Even when doctors say I'm okay, I don't feel okay. I'm sharing this because health anxiety is invisible but very real and no one should feel alone in it, this is something I felt was important to share we are all in this together!"
The social media star turned off the comments section of the TikTok, which received over 200,000 likes.
Alabama Barker Makes Up With Kourtney Kardashian
Meanwhile, the 19-year-old seems to have mended her relationship with Kourtney Kardashian. Tensions first arose after Alabama's feud with Bhad Bhabie, 22, began to involve her stepmom's son Rocky, 1.
"@travisbarker, you better put your little h-- in her place before she gets a reality check. She comes for my granddaughter I come for your little one!!!" the rapper wrote on her Instagram Story in March.
Although the young influencers have not reconciled, the Kardashians star, 46, is supporting Alabama.
"Kourtney and Alabama had a real heart-to-heart and decided to move forward with a clean slate," a source claimed. "They're not besties overnight, but there's a lot more respect and effort on both sides now. They even had a girls' date recently and got their nails done together. Travis couldn't be happier. His girls finally getting along has taken a huge weight off his shoulders."