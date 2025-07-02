Alabama Barker Looks Unrecognizable as She Goes Makeup-Free in California: Photos

Travis Barker's daughter entered a car in Beverly Hills with not a trace of makeup on her complexion. She kept her wardrobe casual, donning an oversized black hoodie, sweatpants and flip flops, with her blonde locks swept into a high ponytail. Alabama looked unrecognizable, as she typically posts on social media in full glam.

The YouTuber seems to be trending toward leaving makeup behind. She shared two additional videos in June with a bare face, lip-syncing to "You Can't Cancel Me" by Caleb Gordon and "Thootie (Highlights)" by 41, Kyle Richh, TaTa and Zeddy Will.