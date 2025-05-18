Travis Barker Is 'Extremely Protective' of Daughter Alabama After Bhad Bhabie Drama
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are getting involved in the never-ending drama between his daughter, Alabama, and Bhad Bhabie.
The Blink-182 drummer is sick of staying silent and will go to great lengths to defend his child from any controversy.
"It’s a very touchy situation because Travis is extremely protective of Alabama," an insider told an outlet.
The issue continues to escalate and has been a "huge source of stress" for Travis and Kourtney.
"Up until recently, Kourtney was biting her tongue and trying to mostly stay out of it and let Travis take charge, but she’s too upset to stay quiet now and wants to start making some rules and laying down the law," the source explained.
Why Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Kids Are Involved
The reality star has "hit the roof" now that their son Rocky, 1, and Kourtney's son Reign, 10 — whom she coparents with ex Scott Disick — are being "dragged into the negativity."
Bhad Bhabie’s mom, Barbara, came for Rocky after Alabama called out her granddaughter, Kali, in a diss track.
Barbara called Alabama a "little dirty a-- hoe" that was "still talking about my granddaughter yet her daddy has a whole new family. Rocky rules while you’re just on your knees."
The source said of the drama, "Rocky’s a baby and he’s already getting trash talked in public thanks to Alabama having this toxic feud."
Reign is also being targeted online and questioned about whether Justin Bieber is his real dad.
"No, he's not. Bro, I swear, Justin Bieber is not my dad. Scotty...Scotty...Scotty is my dad," he said on a March live stream with Alabama and her boyfriend, Scooter Jackson.
The Kardashian-Barker family is in trouble as long as Alabama's drama with Bhad Bhabie remains unresolved.
"Alabama has been around the family for years now and privy to all sorts of things they do not want to have blasted around, and the fact is there’s really no way to know exactly what she shared with Bhad Bhabie back when they were best friends and hanging around together all the time," another insider told the outlet in April. "She could really be a liability."
Why Are Alabama Barker and Bhad Bhabie Fighting?
The girls' feud began when the OnlyFans star accused Alabama of being romantically involved with the father of her child, Le Vaughn.
"You have no morals, you f----- your close friend’s baby daddy twice!" she wrote on social media. "Lord only knowns how many times you sucked d---. Dirty a—h-- this why no one take you seriously. The whole industry knows about you and I’m gonna make sure the whole internet does too. Even daddy know he raised a h--."
Alabama denied the allegations that she stole her friend's boyfriend and even accused the baby daddy of domestic violence.
"I want to be clear: I have no interest in this man, nor would I ever lower myself to be with someone who has been physically abusive toward women," she expressed in a social media statement. "To put it simply, LV deceived me — something I have evidence of, including messages — claiming he wasn't actually LV, that he was single, and that he didn't have an Instagram account."