Travis Barker Is 'Extremely Protective' of Daughter Alabama After Bhad Bhabie Drama

The reality star has "hit the roof" now that their son Rocky, 1, and Kourtney's son Reign, 10 — whom she coparents with ex Scott Disick — are being "dragged into the negativity."

Bhad Bhabie’s mom, Barbara, came for Rocky after Alabama called out her granddaughter, Kali, in a diss track.

Barbara called Alabama a "little dirty a-- hoe" that was "still talking about my granddaughter yet her daddy has a whole new family. Rocky rules while you’re just on your knees."

The source said of the drama, "Rocky’s a baby and he’s already getting trash talked in public thanks to Alabama having this toxic feud."

Reign is also being targeted online and questioned about whether Justin Bieber is his real dad.

"No, he's not. Bro, I swear, Justin Bieber is not my dad. Scotty...Scotty...Scotty is my dad," he said on a March live stream with Alabama and her boyfriend, Scooter Jackson.