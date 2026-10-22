'Horrible, Horrible Human Being': Alan Dershowitz Says He 'Hopes' Rep. Ilhan Omar Goes 'to Jail' Amid Citizenship Fraud Investigation
Oct. 22 2026, Updated 7:58 a.m. ET
Alan Dershowitz went nuclear with a scathing attack on Rep. Ilhan Omar, calling the Minnesota Democrat a "horrible, horrible human being" and saying he hopes she goes to prison as she faces a federal investigation over immigration fraud.
The longtime attorney gave his opinion during an appearance on NewsNation's On Balance, where he discussed the criminal investigation into Omar, saying that she is in “deep, deep trouble.”
Dershowitz Wants Omar Behind Bars
While discussing the case, Dershowitz declared, "I hope she has to go to jail."
He also accused the congresswoman of being a “horrible” human being who is anti-American and anti-Israel.
The former Harvard Law School professor said that while many of the allegations against her may be barred by the statute of limitations, she could still face questions about potential citizenship fraud if she conspired to alter her birth date to make the naturalization process easier.
He said she is unlikely to face criminal charges but could be denaturalized and deported if found guilty.
However, President Donald Trump disagreed, stating that she could go to jail if the allegations are true. Dershowitz said that the government has to prove she lied in her application. He also said she would be in “deep trouble” even if it was her father who committed the alleged fraud.
Federal Agents Search Omar's Home
Omar’s home was searched on October 12 by Homeland Security Investigations agents, and they seized her phone and other evidence in the case.
Dershowitz conceded during the interview that probable cause to search doesn’t have a high legal standard but claims the bar is raised if it is a sitting member of Congress such as Omar.
The probe centers on whether Omar or her late father, Nur Omar Mohamed, lied about any details on her immigration paperwork after the family came to the United States from Somalia in 1995 when she was 12 or 13 years old.
According to NewsNation, investigators have issued more than 12 subpoenas as part of the investigation.
Investigators are also looking into her father’s military service in Somalia, according to The Washington Post.
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Earlier Investigation Found Insufficient Evidence
Omar was subject to a similar investigation that came up empty.
The Washington Post reported that officials reviewed Omar's records in 2019 during President Trump's first administration, and a former Homeland Security Investigations official said it was determined there was insufficient evidence.
It is unclear what new evidence has been uncovered in the new investigation, and she has yet to be charged with a crime.
Omar Says the Investigation Is a Political Witch Hunt
Omar, who has frequently been the target of Trump's political and personal attacks, claimed that she is being investigated for that very reason.
Her spokesperson said the renewed investigation was "politically motivated" in a statement.
The raid happened just weeks before the November 3 midterm elections, which has left critics questioning the timing.
Dershowitz, who represented Jeffrey Epstein and is known for his pro-Israel stance, suggested investigators might possess evidence not yet made public.