Barack Obama Slams Donald Trump for Launching 'Appalling' Investigation Into Ilhan Omar Just 'Because She Dared to Criticize the President'
Oct. 19 2026, Updated 12:40 p.m. ET
Former President Barack Obama issued a blistering statement on Sunday, October 18, calling the federal investigation into Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar "appalling" and accusing the Trump administration of weaponizing government agencies to target political opponents.
The statement followed a recent federal raid on Omar's Washington, D.C., home, which is linked to a probe into whether she committed immigration fraud.
The public clash centers on opposing views from prominent political figures over President Donald Trump’s federal probe into Omar's citizenship status.
The 44-year-old Omar was born in Mogadishu, Somalia, on October 4, 1982, and she became a U.S. citizen at age 17 in the year 2000 (through the naturalization/derivation of her father).
In a detailed social media post, Obama defended Omar and characterized the federal investigation as a threat to democratic norms.
“It is a basic principle of American democracy that the government can’t selectively target individuals simply because of their political beliefs or what they say. But that’s exactly what the Trump Administration is doing to Congresswoman Ilhan Omar of Minnesota,” Obama wrote in an X post viewed over two million times as of publication.
'Think About That'
Obama asserted that federal power was being misused against an elected official simply for criticizing the president.
“Think about that. The full weight of the federal government is being brought down on a law-abiding elected official because she has dared to criticize the president,” Obama continued. “And it’s not the first time this has happened.”
He outlined her arrival in the U.S. as a child and her automatic citizenship upon her father's naturalization, dismissing the probe's premise regarding her age as an unsubstantiated pursuit.
"To understand why this is so appalling, it’s important to know the facts. Congresswoman Omar came to this country with her father when she was 12 years old. Five years later, her father became a naturalized citizen. If Ilhan had been 18 at the time, she would have had to apply for citizenship separately. But because she was 17, she became a naturalized citizen automatically," he wrote.
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'There's No Reason to Believe It Will Stop With Her'
He cautioned that using law enforcement to intimidate political critics sets a dangerous precedent that should concern all Americans.
“The fact that any president, or any administration, is willing to engage in such transparent efforts to intimidate someone should outrage all Americans, regardless of how they feel about Congresswoman Omar’s political views,” Obama concluded. “Because if this becomes the new normal, there’s no reason to believe it will stop with her — or that future presidents, in either party, won’t do the same.”
Trump and his administration denied allegations of political interference.
Ilhan Omar Vows to 'Not Be Silenced'
Trump maintained he had no personal involvement in the probe, leaving it to the Department of Justice, while continuing his public attack on Omar.
The administration rejected claims that it was weaponizing the justice system, saying the department remains focused on law, order and public safety.
Other Democratic leaders echoed Obama's concerns regarding political intimidation, while Omar stated on social media that she would "not be silenced."