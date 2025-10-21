Alan Hamel Slammed as 'Weird' by Fans After Claiming He Couldn't 'Tell the Difference' Between Late Wife Suzanne Somers and AI Clone
Oct. 21 2025, Published 5:35 p.m. ET
Alan Hamel’s AI clone of his late wife, Suzanne Somers, has fans scratching their heads.
Nearly two years after his wife’s death, Hamel, 89, unveiled the "Suzanne AI Twin" and shared a demo of the artificial intelligence project during a conference earlier this year.
Suzanne Somers' AI Project
"It was Suzanne. And I asked her a few questions and she answered them, and it blew me and everybody else away," he recalled in an interview with a news outlet published on Tuesday, October 21. "When you look at the finished one next to the real Suzanne, you can't tell the difference.”
Hamel, who was married to Somers from 1977 to 2023, called the project “amazing” and admitted he couldn’t tell “which one is the real and which one is the AI” when looking at them side by side.
Alan Hamel Said AI Project Was His Late Wife's Idea
The AI project was decades in the making, with Hamel noting it was his late wife’s idea. According to Hamel, the AI clone was loaded with "all of Suzanne's 27 books and a lot of interviews that she has done, hundreds of interviews, so that she's really ready to be able to be asked any question at all and be able to answer it, because the answer will be within her."
Fans Had Mixed Reactions to AI Clone
Fans had mixed reactions to the AI project, with some finding the endeavor unsettling.
“Yea, that’s not weird at all. 🤓,” one critic wrote on social media, while another user added, “Yeah, that really flippen [sic] weird.”
“Gross,” a third person chimed in.
Alan Hamel Was Concerned About Getting Family Approval
Hamel was aware that the AI clone of his late wife would be controversial, but he was mainly concerned about getting approval from their family.
"I feel really good about being able to deliver what Suzanne wanted and doing so that it'll be something that basically will, should, go on for generations. I think our family loves the idea, really loves the idea. We've talked about it a lot,” he explained. “And they said, 'We're going to get to the point where it's not going to seem weird, and it'll just be another way to communicate with people we cared about.' I'm glad to hear that from my family because I wasn't sure how they would take it, but they're all young and very successful, and they thought this would be a great tribute to Suzanne herself."