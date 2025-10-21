Alan Hamel Slammed as 'Weird' by Fans After Claiming He Couldn't 'Tell the Difference' Between Late Wife Suzanne Somers and AI Clone

Article continues below advertisement

Alan Hamel’s AI clone of his late wife, Suzanne Somers, has fans scratching their heads. Nearly two years after his wife’s death, Hamel, 89, unveiled the "Suzanne AI Twin" and shared a demo of the artificial intelligence project during a conference earlier this year.

Article continues below advertisement

Suzanne Somers' AI Project

Source: MEGA Alan Hamel admitted he couldn't 'tell the difference' between Suzanne Somers and the AI clone.

"It was Suzanne. And I asked her a few questions and she answered them, and it blew me and everybody else away," he recalled in an interview with a news outlet published on Tuesday, October 21. "When you look at the finished one next to the real Suzanne, you can't tell the difference.” Hamel, who was married to Somers from 1977 to 2023, called the project “amazing” and admitted he couldn’t tell “which one is the real and which one is the AI” when looking at them side by side.

Article continues below advertisement

Alan Hamel Said AI Project Was His Late Wife's Idea

Source: @suzannesomers/Instagram Alan Hamel said the AI project was decades in making and attributed the idea to his late wife.

The AI project was decades in the making, with Hamel noting it was his late wife’s idea. According to Hamel, the AI clone was loaded with "all of Suzanne's 27 books and a lot of interviews that she has done, hundreds of interviews, so that she's really ready to be able to be asked any question at all and be able to answer it, because the answer will be within her."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Had Mixed Reactions to AI Clone

Source: @suzannesomers/Instagram Fans called the AI clone of Suzanne Somers 'weird.'

Fans had mixed reactions to the AI project, with some finding the endeavor unsettling. “Yea, that’s not weird at all. 🤓,” one critic wrote on social media, while another user added, “Yeah, that really flippen [sic] weird.” “Gross,” a third person chimed in.

Alan Hamel Was Concerned About Getting Family Approval

Source: @deborahnorville/Instagram Alan Hamel knew Suzanne Somers' AI clone would be controversial.