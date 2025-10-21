or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > suzanne somers
OK LogoNEWS

Alan Hamel Slammed as 'Weird' by Fans After Claiming He Couldn't 'Tell the Difference' Between Late Wife Suzanne Somers and AI Clone

Photo of Alan Hamel and Suzanne Somers
Source: MEGA

Alan Hamel received mixed reviews from fans after admitting he couldn't 'tell the difference' between his late wife, Suzanne Somers, and an AI clone.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 21 2025, Published 5:35 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Alan Hamel’s AI clone of his late wife, Suzanne Somers, has fans scratching their heads.

Nearly two years after his wife’s death, Hamel, 89, unveiled the "Suzanne AI Twin" and shared a demo of the artificial intelligence project during a conference earlier this year.

Article continues below advertisement

Suzanne Somers' AI Project

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Alan Hamel admitted he couldn't 'tell the difference' between Suzanne Somers and the AI clone.
Source: MEGA

Alan Hamel admitted he couldn't 'tell the difference' between Suzanne Somers and the AI clone.

"It was Suzanne. And I asked her a few questions and she answered them, and it blew me and everybody else away," he recalled in an interview with a news outlet published on Tuesday, October 21. "When you look at the finished one next to the real Suzanne, you can't tell the difference.”

Hamel, who was married to Somers from 1977 to 2023, called the project “amazing” and admitted he couldn’t tell “which one is the real and which one is the AI” when looking at them side by side.

Article continues below advertisement

Alan Hamel Said AI Project Was His Late Wife's Idea

Photo of Alan Hamel said the AI project was decades in making and attributed the idea to his late wife.
Source: @suzannesomers/Instagram

Alan Hamel said the AI project was decades in making and attributed the idea to his late wife.

The AI project was decades in the making, with Hamel noting it was his late wife’s idea. According to Hamel, the AI clone was loaded with "all of Suzanne's 27 books and a lot of interviews that she has done, hundreds of interviews, so that she's really ready to be able to be asked any question at all and be able to answer it, because the answer will be within her."

MORE ON:
suzanne somers

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Had Mixed Reactions to AI Clone

Photo of Fans called the AI clone of Suzanne Somers 'weird.'
Source: @suzannesomers/Instagram

Fans called the AI clone of Suzanne Somers 'weird.'

Fans had mixed reactions to the AI project, with some finding the endeavor unsettling.

“Yea, that’s not weird at all. 🤓,” one critic wrote on social media, while another user added, “Yeah, that really flippen [sic] weird.”

“Gross,” a third person chimed in.

Alan Hamel Was Concerned About Getting Family Approval

Photo of Alan Hamel knew Suzanne Somers' AI clone would be controversial.
Source: @deborahnorville/Instagram

Alan Hamel knew Suzanne Somers' AI clone would be controversial.

Hamel was aware that the AI clone of his late wife would be controversial, but he was mainly concerned about getting approval from their family.

"I feel really good about being able to deliver what Suzanne wanted and doing so that it'll be something that basically will, should, go on for generations. I think our family loves the idea, really loves the idea. We've talked about it a lot,” he explained. “And they said, 'We're going to get to the point where it's not going to seem weird, and it'll just be another way to communicate with people we cared about.' I'm glad to hear that from my family because I wasn't sure how they would take it, but they're all young and very successful, and they thought this would be a great tribute to Suzanne herself."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.