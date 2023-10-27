Suzanne Somers' Cause of Death Revealed
Suzanne Somers died of "breast cancer with metastasis to the brain," her official death certificate confirmed.
The beloved actress passed away on Sunday, October 15, only one day before her 77th birthday. Although no autopsy was completed, a biopsy revealed her cause of death. It's been reported hypertension and hydrocephalus also contributed to the Step by Step star's passing.
As OK! previously reported, Somers passed on "peacefully" and "surrounded by her loving husband Alan [Hamel], her son Bruce [Somers Jr.], and her immediate family" after surviving an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 20 years.
Later that week, Alan nearly broke down crying while singing a heartfelt rendition of "Happy Birthday" to his late wife.
"Thank you for the out-pouring of love and affection for Suzanne," the video clip was captioned. "So many of you have asked what you can do to support our family. The most comforting gesture for us is to hear how Suzanne affected all of your lives."
"I have listened to this over and over again with tears in my eyes and at the end seeing Alan put his hands over his face just broke my heart. May God watch over him and Bruce on this day and forever more. The two most important men in Suzanne’s life ❤️🙏🏻😢," a fan wrote in the comments section.
Another penned, "Sending nothing but hugs & love to the entire family."
Alan later opened up on his final moments with his wife, describing their final kiss as "passionate and beautiful."
"After the kiss I realized it was a real kiss, which shocked me because she had not been responsive," he explained. "And it was powerful and it made me think that she was there listening to me before she died, and I’m happy that I spent so much time with her."
He also revealed that he believed he'd seen a vision of Suzanne in bed with him only a few days after her death.
"On Thursday I was laying on my side of the bed and I stretch my arm out like I always did when I held hands with Suzanne," he said. "I was half asleep when I had a vision that she was in bed with me and turned around and looked right at me — I could feel her presence, I felt she was there."
"It shocked me so much that I open my eyes thinking maybe she could be there but of course she wasn’t," he continued. "I feel in someway she was visiting me."
Suzanne and Alan tied the knot in 1977. They were married for more than 46 years.
The Blast obtained Suzanne's death certificate.