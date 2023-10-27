Suzanne Somers' Cause of Death Revealed

As OK! previously reported, Somers passed on "peacefully" and "surrounded by her loving husband Alan [Hamel], her son Bruce [Somers Jr.], and her immediate family" after surviving an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 20 years.

Later that week, Alan nearly broke down crying while singing a heartfelt rendition of "Happy Birthday" to his late wife.

"Thank you for the out-pouring of love and affection for Suzanne," the video clip was captioned. "So many of you have asked what you can do to support our family. The most comforting gesture for us is to hear how Suzanne affected all of your lives."