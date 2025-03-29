Suzanne Somers' Widow Alan Hamel Is Working With AI Company to Create a 'Twin' of His Late Wife

Suzanne Somers’ death from b----- cancer in 2023 won’t prevent her legacy from continuing after her widower, Alan Hamel, created a doppelgänger of his late wife by using AI.

Hamel, 88, worked with Hollo, an AI company, to bring Somers back to life. Though she died at the age of 76 years old, Hamel designed the model after Somers’ character in Three’s Company.