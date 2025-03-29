Suzanne Somers' Widow Alan Hamel Is Working With AI Company to Create a 'Twin' of His Late Wife
Suzanne Somers’ death from b----- cancer in 2023 won’t prevent her legacy from continuing after her widower, Alan Hamel, created a doppelgänger of his late wife by using AI.
Hamel, 88, worked with Hollo, an AI company, to bring Somers back to life. Though she died at the age of 76 years old, Hamel designed the model after Somers’ character in Three’s Company.
Somers played Chrissy Snow in the ABC sitcom from 1977-1980 for five seasons. Her legendary role would catapult her career, casting her in several other screenplays including No Laughing Matter, Darklings and more.
During a recent conference where 450 AI companies joined with investors, Hamel demonstrated how his late wife’s AI model worked.
As he sat on a stool next to Somers, who was wearing a white buttoned shirt paired with a black blazer and a matching skirt, Hamel asked the AI model if his name meant anything to her.
“Of course I do, Alan Hamel was my wonderful husband of 55 years,” Somers replied. “He's my partner in everything from life to love, and we've shared so many beautiful memories together."
When the technological smart device recalled her fondest memory of Hamel, she detailed a frozen moment in time she had with her husband.
"One of my favorites was when Alan and I were filming a cooking segment together a long time ago,” she said. "We had a little mishap with the blender. Let's just say it didn't go as planned and we ended up wearing more of the smoothie than we actually made."
"We laughed so hard, and it became a running joke in our house. It's those lighthearted moments that really bring us closer together," she added.
Hamel and Somers married in 1977 and were together for 55 years before her untimely death. On the night before she passed, Hamel read to his wife a poem he wrote for her.
“There’s love, then love you and I love you!! Therein lies some of the different ways we use love,” Hamel wrote. “Sometimes I feel obliged to use love, responding to someone who signed love in their email, when I’m uncomfortable using love but I use it anyway.”