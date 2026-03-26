'I Feared for My Safety': 'Reacher' Star Alan Ritchson Threatened to Run Over Neighbor With Motorcycle Before Brawl Broke Out
March 26 2026, Published 7:26 a.m. ET
Alan Ritchson is opening up about a scary encounter that quickly spiraled out of control.
On Sunday, March 22, the Reacher star detailed what he described as his neighbor Ronnie Taylor’s “unprovoked aggression” while he was out riding bikes with his two sons in their Brentwood neighborhood, according to a police statement obtained by an outlet. Ritchson said he “feared” for his safety — and for his kids — which led him to threaten Taylor with his motorcycle during the tense confrontation.
At the time, he claimed he was leading his sons down their street “when an aggressive man purposely stepped in front of [his] motorcycle in an effort to confront [him].”
“In an effort to avoid hitting him, I was forced to stop so hard my bike flipped over, landing on me,” he explained, adding that he injured his thumb and elbow in the fall.
Ritchson then alleged that once he got back up, Taylor approached him again “as if to fight.”
“I pushed him to the ground to create distance between us and safety for myself and my kids,” he said, noting the man accused him of “driving like a lunatic.”
“I could smell alcohol heavy on his breath,” the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star added.
Ritchson said Taylor kept yelling, and in the heat of the moment, he fired back with threats — saying he “should knock him out” or “should have run him over.”
Even as he tried to walk away, the confrontation allegedly didn’t end. Ritchson claimed Taylor accused him of hitting him with the motorcycle and called him a “p----” to provoke him further.
“As I was attempting to leave peacefully, he put himself in front of my bike again,” Ritchson said. “I revived the engine as if to ask him to step aside, and he, with both hands, shoved me so hard that both, myself and my bike, fell completely to the ground.”
- Alan Ritchson Fight Drama: Man Who Got Beat Up by Actor Reveals How Brawl 'Escalated'
- Justin Bieber and Usher's Post-Oscars Fight Was Over R&B Singer Dragging Pop Star Into Disgraced Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'World': Source
- 'Reacher' Star Alan Ritchson Beats Up Neighbor in Front of Children During Heated Altercation: Report
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
At that point, the actor said things felt dangerous.
“I completely now feared for both my and my kids’ safety, having been aggressively stopped twice and assaulted by this out-of-control individual,” he stated.
Ritchson then addressed footage of the altercation, saying he acted in self-defense and was trying to make sure Taylor would “stay down.”
“He was the aggressor,” he said. “I was forced to defend myself. This is the first time in my life I have had to protect myself with force.”
Witnesses offered mixed accounts of what happened. One said both men were hitting each other, while another claimed Taylor pushed Ritchson first.
Authorities ultimately reviewed the situation and decided not to press charges.
"Mr. Ritchson’s actions were found to be in self-defense," Brentwood Police Department Captain Steven Pepin said in an email to USA Today. "Although a potential reckless endangerment charge was considered, Mr. Ritchson declined to pursue charges."
"The case is now closed, and no further action will be taken," he added.
In a separate interview with TMZ, Taylor admitted he made physical contact first.
"I did push him because he was coming towards me on his, on his bike," he said. "He did it again for a second time. I pushed him a second time, and I think the second time he got off his bike and kicked the c--- outta me."