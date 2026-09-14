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'Reacher' Star Alan Ritchson Secretly Filed for Divorce 8 Months Before Announcing Split From Wife Catherine

alan ritchson secret divorce filing catherine split
Source: MEGA

Alan Ritchson secretly filed for divorce from wife Catherine eight months before their split announcement.

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Sept. 14 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Alan Ritchson and his wife, Catherine Ritchson, had reportedly been separated for months before publicly confirming the end of their marriage.

The couple, who were married for 20 years, reportedly called it quits in December 2025, when the Reacher actor filed for divorce in Williamson County, Tenn.

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image of Alan Ritchson reportedly filed for divorce from Catherine in December 2025.
Source: MEGA

Alan Ritchson reportedly filed for divorce from Catherine in December 2025.

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However, their relationship took another turn several months later. A source said the couple “reconciled back in March” and made another attempt to work things out.

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Alan and Catherine Announced Their Split

image of A source said Alan Ritchson and Catherine Ritchson reconciled in March.
Source: MEGA

A source said Alan Ritchson and Catherine Ritchson reconciled in March.

The pair ultimately confirmed their separation on Saturday, September 12, sharing a joint statement on Instagram.

“After twenty years together, Cat and I have decided to end our marriage and continue alongside one another in a different way. We grew up together,” the messsage read. “We built a life and a family together. And we are raising three incredible boys who will always be the center of our world. Nothing can diminish what these years have meant to us or the love and respect we will always share.”

The former couple also explained how they plan to move forward as they raise their children.

“The best gift we can give one another — and our boys — right now is friendship, grace and a commitment to becoming the strongest co-parents we can be,” they continued.

Alan and Catherine share three sons: Calem, 13, Edan, 12, and Amory, 10. They said they "also want to give each other room to grow into the people we are becoming."

“Change is hard enough without the whole world weighing in. We hope, especially for the sake of our boys, that you will allow our family to move through this chapter with privacy and compassion," they concluded. “Thank you for supporting us as we continue making the health and happiness of our family our priority."

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Source: @ALANRITCHSON/INSTAGRAM
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Alan and Catherine Met as Teenagers

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image of Alan and Catherine Ritchson confirmed their split after 20 years of marriage.
Source: MEGA

Alan and Catherine Ritchson confirmed their split after 20 years of marriage.

Their story began long before their marriage. Alan and Catherine first met when they were teenagers.

During a 2024 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Alan opened up about their first meeting and admitted he was initially hesitant to approach her.

“I thought she was a college student, so I was afraid to talk to her. I figured there was no point because she’s going to be older than me, but I found out she was doing the exact same thing that I was. We finally spoke and then did a play together that summer,” he said.

Alan and Catherine exchanged vows on May 12, 2006. They went on to build a family and welcome three children together.

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Source: @ALANRITCHSON/INSTAGRAM

Alan Once Called His Marriage His Greatest Success

image of The former couple share three sons: Calem, Edan and Amory.
Source: MEGA

The former couple share three sons: Calem, Edan and Amory.

In May 2025, Alan marked their 19th wedding anniversary with a heartfelt tribute to Catherine.

"I'm the luckiest man alive. To be able to build the treasure that is our marriage and family is and always will be the greatest privilege and success of my life. @catritchson you are wisdom personified. Strength incarnate. A tantalizing percolation of joy, adventure and love. The boys and I are so beyond blessed to be able to journey with and for you,” he wrote in the post’s caption.

The actor did not share a public tribute for their milestone 20th anniversary this past May.

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