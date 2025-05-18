Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Reveals Shocking Betrayal: Mama June Never Apologized for Stealing $35K!

Forgiveness doesn't come easy for Thompson, who recognized, "At the end of the day, she's still my mom."

The reality TV star added to the emotional commentary: "When she was bad in her addiction I just kept thinking about the day she'd recover."

Shannon, who has now been sober for over five years, has left a complicated mark on Thompson's life, stating: "We're going pretty good. Hopefully, it lasts. I just no longer have any expectations for her."