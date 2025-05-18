Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Reveals Shocking Betrayal: Mama June Never Apologized for Stealing $35K!
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson broke her silence about her mother June "Mama June" Shannon's shocking theft of $35,000 from her Dancing With the Stars earnings during some of the darkest times in her life.
"There was no, ‘I'm sorry,'" Thompson confessed in an interview with a news outlet, shared ahead of her Lifetime biopic, I Was Honey Boo Boo, set to air on May 17.
Shannon 45, has faced allegations of swiping thousands from Thompson's Coogan account, which was supposed to safeguard her daughter's earnings as a child actor. Though the now-college student revealed her mother did return the $35,000 from her 2018 stint on Dancing With the Stars, she made it clear she never received any of her supposed earnings from the hit series Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.
Forgiveness doesn't come easy for Thompson, who recognized, "At the end of the day, she's still my mom."
The reality TV star added to the emotional commentary: "When she was bad in her addiction I just kept thinking about the day she'd recover."
Shannon, who has now been sober for over five years, has left a complicated mark on Thompson's life, stating: "We're going pretty good. Hopefully, it lasts. I just no longer have any expectations for her."
The missing funds were a major explosive storyline in the latest season of their WeTV reality series, Mama June: Family Crisis. Thompson and her sister Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird discovered their mother had only $33,000 in her Coogan account, numbers that didn't translate to the financial reality they expected.
"There should at least be six figures in that account!" Thompson declared during a confessional in a March 2024 episode. "Something's not adding up. My money is somewhere. It needs to be found right now, ASAP. Because this is not gonna work." With years of reality TV under her belt since age six, Thompson anticipated a much larger sum.
Tension rose as Efird and Thompson confronted Shannon head-on.
But Shannon hit back: "I can't help that there's not more money," she argued, claiming taxes took a hefty chunk.
Efird wasn't convinced, pointing out that the taxes could not possibly account for the lack of funds.
Shannon's justification took another twist as she claimed she used some of the cash for Thompson's upbringing. "You have been taking care of your own self, paying your own bills since you were the age of 12," Shannon asserted. "And you've been doing a good job of it."
In a bold declaration of gratitude, she remarked that $33,000 was "more than most 18-year-olds start off their life with."
Yet, just a month later, Shannon told ET her daughter earned $60,000 during her time on DWTS Juniors but only walked away with roughly $35,000 after taxes. She defended her actions, stating she deposited 20 percent into Thompson's Coogan fund, alongside money from their joint appearance on The Masked Singer Season 6.
"I didn't really steal any money," Shannon concluded, sparking outrage and disbelief among viewers.