Mama June Insists She 'Didn't Really Steal Any Money' From Daughter Alana's Bank Account
Mama June insists she didn’t take Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson’s money!
In a recent interview ahead of the new episode of Mama June: Family Crisis, the mother-of-four discussed accusations she took cash from 18-year-old daughter Alana’s Coogan account — a bank account set up for child actors.
"I didn't really steal any money," Mama June shared. "You will see on Friday, you know, like it's not hundreds of thousands of dollars that is in question, it's only one show and that's Dancing With the Stars."
As OK! previously reported, Alana was upset in a March installment of the reality TV show, when she discovered the account only had a $33,000 balance.
Alana and sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird suspected Mama June had spent much of the money from the account herself, as Alana said she was expecting at least "six figures" for the work she did as a child star.
In the interview, Mama June pointed out that the truth will be revealed in the upcoming episode, airing April 12.
The crisis relating to the bank account has created quite the rift between Mama June and Alana, who plans to go to college in Colorado.
When the 44-year-old asked Alana about visiting her at school in the April 5 episode, the teen blew off her mother.
"So if we come out there every other weekend, that's cool with you?" Mama June said, to which Alana quipped, "I'm not going to open my front door."
"When I moved to Colorado, I'm moving for a reason," Alana admitted in her confessional. "I'm moving away — away from the drama, away from Mama."
"It's like, I don't really want you to come out and visit me in Colorado," the reality TV star continued. "You done put me through all this drama and stress back home in Georgia, just imagine what you finna [sic] going to go out there and do in Colorado."
Not only have the money troubles caused issues between the mother-daughter duo, but they've also created tension in Mama June’s marriage to Justin Stroud.
After Pumpkin, Honey Boo Boo and Mama June had a blowout fight about the family’s finances, the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star said she had "never seen Justin yell at her like that” — after he confronted Mama June about allegedly lying and spending Alana's earnings.
In his confessional, Justin admitted his wife’s lies "threaten my relationship with the girls because I look like a villain when there's money missing."
"Before it's all said and done, she's going to ruin this marriage and the relationship with the kids if things don't change," he added.
"Marriage, it has its ups and downs," Justin said of the argument. "At the end of the day, June is my wife, but this one right here stung because I feel like I actually have kids of my own."
"They look at me like a stepdad ... and I'm thrown into a bunch of lying and stolen money. She doesn't understand that it doesn't just affect her, it affects all of us," he stated.
ET interviewed Mama June.