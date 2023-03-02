Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson's 21-Year-Old Boyfriend Arrested For DUI After Shocking Police Chase

The car chase occurred around 4:30 p.m. in Georgia after police ran the 21-year-old's plates and discovered he had a warrant out for his arrest, it was reported.

Thompson was sitting in the passenger seat when officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, but Carswell hit the gas and fled for roughly 3 miles. The police officer was finally able to end the chase by using a PIT maneuver (precision immobilization technique), quickly blocking his path and causing Carswell's Charger to spin and eventually slow to a stop.

Carswell was arrested for his outstanding warrants, as well as a DUI related to drug use and for fleeing authorities. Another passenger involved, 24-year-old Julian Malik Williams, was also taken into custody due to outstanding warrants.