Alec Baldwin Admits He 'Feels Bad' After 'Crashing' His Wife's Car Into a 'Big Fat Tree' in the Hamptons: 'I'm Fine'
Oct. 14 2025, Published 7:03 a.m. ET
Alec Baldwin is speaking out after getting into a car accident in the Hamptons.
On Monday, October 13, the Boss Baby star went on Instagram to update fans after he and his brother Stephen Baldwin were involved in a crash earlier that afternoon.
“I crushed my wife's car. I feel bad about that,” he said in a video, referring to Hilaria Baldwin’s white Range Rover. “A guy cut me off in a big garbage truck. I mean, a garbage truck the size of a whale. It must have been something commercial, like taking away material from construction, or something. That was the biggest garbage truck I've ever seen. To avoid hitting him, I hit a tree. I had a big fat tree.”
Alec reassured the incident was minor. “I'm fine. My brother, Stephen, was out visiting me on Long Island, and we spent the weekend out there for the film festival," he said.
The brothers were in town for the Hamptons International Film Festival, which kicked off on October 5 and wrapped up on the same day as the accident. Alec, who serves as co-chair on the Board Executive Committee, had recently made a stop in Buffalo, N.Y., to attend part of the event on October 11, where he shared a video of himself enjoying dinner.
“I do want to take an opportunity to congratulate everybody on the staff of the film festival,” he said in the clip before adding, “I’m going to Atlanta to see my family. Can't wait. Going out to California to gather my family. Yeah, that’s been a few days out there and then come home. And I'm still so proud of my wife.”
Footage from the crash showed the hood of the Range Rover smashed against a large tree in East Hampton. Alec was dressed casually in a gray polo shirt, pants and black sneakers, while Stephen sported a camouflage raincoat, denim shorts and olive green sweatpants. The two were seen talking with police at the scene but walked away without serious injuries.
In his video, Alec also thanked the local police department for their quick help after the accident.
Meanwhile, Hilaria took to Instagram to reassure everyone that her husband — and father of their seven kids — is doing well.
“Hey, I’ve been getting a lot of messages about the accident that Alec was in today, the car accident, and I just want you to know he's okay. Stephen is okay, everybody is okay, no one was hurt, and that is the most important thing. So, I love you and thank you, thank you. Thank you for caring,” she said in a video message.