Alec Baldwin Admits He 'Feels Bad' After 'Crashing' His Wife's Car Into a 'Big Fat Tree' in the Hamptons: 'I'm Fine'

Source: @alecbalwininsta/Instagram Alec Baldwin revealed he crashed his wife’s car into a tree in the Hamptons.

“I crushed my wife's car. I feel bad about that,” he said in a video, referring to Hilaria Baldwin’s white Range Rover. “A guy cut me off in a big garbage truck. I mean, a garbage truck the size of a whale. It must have been something commercial, like taking away material from construction, or something. That was the biggest garbage truck I've ever seen. To avoid hitting him, I hit a tree. I had a big fat tree.”

Alec reassured the incident was minor. “I'm fine. My brother, Stephen, was out visiting me on Long Island, and we spent the weekend out there for the film festival," he said.

The brothers were in town for the Hamptons International Film Festival, which kicked off on October 5 and wrapped up on the same day as the accident. Alec, who serves as co-chair on the Board Executive Committee, had recently made a stop in Buffalo, N.Y., to attend part of the event on October 11, where he shared a video of himself enjoying dinner. “I do want to take an opportunity to congratulate everybody on the staff of the film festival,” he said in the clip before adding, “I’m going to Atlanta to see my family. Can't wait. Going out to California to gather my family. Yeah, that’s been a few days out there and then come home. And I'm still so proud of my wife.”

Source: MEGA Alec Baldwin confirmed that he and his brother Stephen Baldwin were not injured in the accident.

Footage from the crash showed the hood of the Range Rover smashed against a large tree in East Hampton. Alec was dressed casually in a gray polo shirt, pants and black sneakers, while Stephen sported a camouflage raincoat, denim shorts and olive green sweatpants. The two were seen talking with police at the scene but walked away without serious injuries.

Source: @alecbalwininsta/Instagram Hilaria and Alec Baldwin share seven kids.

In his video, Alec also thanked the local police department for their quick help after the accident. Meanwhile, Hilaria took to Instagram to reassure everyone that her husband — and father of their seven kids — is doing well.

Alec Baldwin ploughs his Range Rover into a tree in the Hamptons with his brother Stephen in the car.



The actor appeared disheveled following the crash as police arrived at the scene.



Source: Page Six



pic.twitter.com/CcQ7wqYtgn — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) October 14, 2025 Source: New York Post

Source: @hilariabaldwin/Instagram Hilaria Baldwin later assured fans that everyone was fine after the accident.