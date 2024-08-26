Alec Baldwin's Most Controversial Moments: 'Rust' Shooting Incident, Leaked Voicemail and More

Alec Baldwin's first known controversy happened on October 26, 1995, when he got into a scuffle with a photographer named Alan Zanger outside his Woodland Hills, Calif., property. At the time, he and his then-wife, Kim Basinger, were returning home with their then-newborn baby, Ireland Baldwin, from the hospital.

According to reports, Alec sprayed shaving cream all over the windows of the car where Alan camped out. The photographer later claimed the Knots Landing alum punched and broke his nose, but Alec dismissed the claims and said he only slapped the camera.

Alec was acquitted of misdemeanor battery charges and won his invasion of privacy lawsuit against the photographer. However, he was demanded to pay $4,500 in damages after Alan won a civil case.