Alec Baldwin's Most Controversial Moments: 'Rust' Shooting Incident, Leaked Voicemail and More
Alec Baldwin Was Arrested After a Brawl With the Paparazzi
Alec Baldwin's first known controversy happened on October 26, 1995, when he got into a scuffle with a photographer named Alan Zanger outside his Woodland Hills, Calif., property. At the time, he and his then-wife, Kim Basinger, were returning home with their then-newborn baby, Ireland Baldwin, from the hospital.
According to reports, Alec sprayed shaving cream all over the windows of the car where Alan camped out. The photographer later claimed the Knots Landing alum punched and broke his nose, but Alec dismissed the claims and said he only slapped the camera.
Alec was acquitted of misdemeanor battery charges and won his invasion of privacy lawsuit against the photographer. However, he was demanded to pay $4,500 in damages after Alan won a civil case.
His Voicemail Was Leaked
In 2007, Alec's voicemail for his then-11-year-old daughter was leaked online, in which he called Ireland a "rude, thoughtless little pig" for not answering the phone call.
After the blunder, the Beetlejuice star issued an apology statement via his website, which read: "I'm sorry, as everyone who knows me is aware, for losing my temper with my child. I have been driven to the edgy by parental alienation for many years now. You have to go through this to understand. (Although I hope you never do). I am sorry for what happened."
Alec Baldwin Was Removed From an American Airlines Flight
An American Airlines flight removed Alec from the trip for refusing to turn off his phone when the crew members asked him to do so after they closed the plane's doors for departure.
"The passenger was extremely rude to the crew, calling them inappropriate names and using offensive language," the company said in a statement.
Meanwhile, Alec defended himself and said he was playing a game at the time. He later apologized to the passengers for causing the delay but blamed a flight attendant who allegedly singled him out while others continued using their phones.
Alec Baldwin Clashed With Reporters
The Working Girl actor made headlines again for fighting photographers in at least three separate incidents between 2012 and 2013.
On June 19, 2012, Daily News photographer Marcus Santos claimed Alec shoved and punched him outside Manhattan's Marriage License Bureau. A representative for the Hollywood star denied the claims in a statement.
Ten days after the brawl, Alec got involved in another confrontation with a photographer named Brian Prahl while he was outside his Manhattan apartment. TMZ released a video of the incident, showing Alec telling the man to "shut the f--- up."
The Blue Jasmine star clashed with another photographer, Paul Adao, on August 27, 2013. He alleged that the man was trailing him and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin.
Alec Baldwin Infamously Used a Homophobic Slur
In 2013, TMZ released a video of Alec using a homophobic slur during a confrontation with another photographer.
"I apologize and will retire it [the slur] from my vocabulary," he wrote on X.
However, his micro-aggression eventually caused his interview show, Up Late, to be canceled after airing only five episodes.
- Quentin Tarantino Explains Why Alec Baldwin Is '10 Percent Responsible' for Fatal 'Rust' Shooting Despite Being Cleared of All Charges
- 20 Celebrities Eminem Dissed on His New Album: From Kanye West to Sean 'Diddy' Combs and More
- Alec Baldwin Agreed to Sign Onto to Reality Show as It's 'a Fast Way' for Him to 'Make Cash'
He Was Arrested Again in 2014
Alec had another brush with the law when he rode his bicycle in the wrong direction in New York City. Police officers arrested him and charged him with disorderly conduct after failing to cooperate at the time.
After his arrest, he called out the New York Police Department and the press on X.
"Officer Moreno, badge number 23388, arrested me and handcuffed me for going the wrong way on Fifth Ave," he wrote, per TMZ. "Meanwhile, photographers outside my home ONCE AGAIN terrified my daughter and nearly hit her with a camera. The police did nothing. New York City is a mismanaged carnival of stupidity that is desperate for revenue and anxious to criminalize behavior once thought benign."
Alec Baldwin Had an Argument Over a Parking Spot
In November 2018, Alec was arrested for punching a man over a parking space and was charged with assault and harassment. The Prelude to a Kiss slammed his alleged victim, who was later identified as Wojciech Cieszkowski, for reportedly lying to the authorities.
They settled the case in January 2022.
Alec Baldwin Was Sued for a 2021 Car Accident
A man named Ahmed Mustafa filed a lawsuit against Alec in 2023, accusing the Heaven's Prisoners executive producer of causing a car accident in Malibu after he "impatiently sped up and attempted to get in front" of him. He was seeking an unknown amount over $25,000, per the legal documents.
He Was Involved in the 'Rust' Shooting Incident
Alec's biggest controversy yet happened on October 21, 2021, while he was filming Rust. After accidentally firing the prop gun, he injured director Joel Souza and killed Halyna Hutchins.
A probe was launched into the incident, and several lawsuits were filed in connection with the case.
In January 2023, the Santa Fe County District Attorney's Office charged Alec with involuntary manslaughter, but it was dropped in April of the same year.
The Clear Cut star pleaded not guilty when he was charged again in January.
A New Mexico judge officially dismissed the involuntary manslaughter case against Alec in July.
"There are too many people who have supported me to thank just now," Alec wrote on Instagram after the announcement of the verdict. "To all of you, you will never know how much I appreciate your kindness toward my family."
Alec Baldwin Slapped a Heckler's Cell Phone
While dealing with the lengthy Rust case, Alec found himself in hot water for slapping the phone of a heckler who asked him about Halyna's death and the war in Gaza.
"Can you do me one quick favor?" he asked before hitting the device.