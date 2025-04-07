Hilaria Baldwin Admits She Got Plastic Surgery After Having 7 Kids to 'Make Myself Feel OK'

Hilaria revealed that she lives with no shame attached to getting the cosmetic procedure.

"It was just to make myself feel okay, and that's okay," Hilaria — who previously admitted her body was tired — declared.

However, the mom — who previously revealed she grew up with an eating disorder — doesn't want her children, particularly her oldest daughter, to feel like they have to change themselves to satisfy societal standards.

"Anytime I do something in the realm of vanity, I don't want them to feel that they have to be a certain way," she said. "And I want to try to protect Carmen because I've experienced a lot of self-doubt and listened to the criticism more than I should have."