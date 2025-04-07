Hilaria Baldwin Admits She Got Plastic Surgery After Having 7 Kids to 'Make Myself Feel OK'
Hilaria Baldwin is not shy about the work she's had done to her body.
On the Sunday, April 6, episode of her TLC reality series, The Baldwins, the yoga instructor, 41, admitted she got a b----- lift after her seventh child, Ilaria, was born in 2022.
"It almost felt like my body wasn’t my body anymore because I was so used to my body being a certain way," she explained, which led her to get "a little up."
"I’ve been pregnant and/or b-----feeding for over a decade," she continued. "I think this is the first time that I’ve not been pregnant and/or b-----feeding since I’ve started having kids."
Hilaria and her husband, Alec, share seven kids: Carmen, 11, Rafael, 9, Leonardo, 8, Romeo, 6, Eduardo, 4, María Lucía, 4, and Ilaria, 2. Alec, 67, also has a 29-year-old daughter, Ireland, with his ex-wife, Kim Basinger.
Hilaria revealed that she lives with no shame attached to getting the cosmetic procedure.
"It was just to make myself feel okay, and that's okay," Hilaria — who previously admitted her body was tired — declared.
However, the mom — who previously revealed she grew up with an eating disorder — doesn't want her children, particularly her oldest daughter, to feel like they have to change themselves to satisfy societal standards.
"Anytime I do something in the realm of vanity, I don't want them to feel that they have to be a certain way," she said. "And I want to try to protect Carmen because I've experienced a lot of self-doubt and listened to the criticism more than I should have."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In a June 2018 Instagram post referencing her 2016 tome, The Living Clearly Method, Hilaria referenced her struggles with body confidence in the past.
"In my book, The Living Clearly Method, I opened up about growing up with an eating disorder," she wrote. "I turned to yoga, health and wellness to heal my body and my mind. I think back to my old self and how much I would have struggled with gaining weight during pregnancy and being patient with healthfully losing it. I’m so happy I can be a strong and happy mommy now, completely accepting of my body."
Over the years, the yoga instructor has been transparent about her postpartum body, sharing candid workout videos and captions about her journey.
In May 2018, she shared a mirror selfie in her underwear on her Instagram Story, less than 24 hours after Romeo was born.
"My purpose here is to normalize the postpartum figure and over the next days, weeks, and months, show you how I strengthen my body and return to my non pregnant self,” she said.
Hilaria kept her promise, posting a 45-second ab workout video in June 2018.
"You can see my stomach that is still going down after having a baby and the cellulite in my legs. I don’t use any filter," she admitted in the caption. "I know so many people wait to show their bodies until they are back in shape. I want to teach people that it’s a process. And one we should not be ashamed of."