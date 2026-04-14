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Alec Baldwin 'Blacked Out 3 Times' Before Being Bedridden for '8 Days' Amid 'Rust' Litigation Over Halyna Hutchins' Death: 'I Was So Sick'

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Source: MEGA

Alec Baldwin's health suffered, with the actor experiencing at least three blackouts, amid litigation over the death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of 'Rust.'

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April 14 2026, Updated 2:22 p.m. ET

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Alec Baldwin's health suffered following the 2021 death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust.

"We had to go back and finish the movie Rust in Montana as a component of the settlement with her husband," Baldwin, 68, said in an interview published by a news outlet on Monday, April 13. "It impacted me in every way — financially, career-wise, my wife, my kids, my health. I was so sick. I mean, we had to finish."

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'Rust' Had to Be Completed Per a Settlement

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Photo of Alec Baldwin was required to finish filming as part of a settlement reached with Halyna Hutchins' widower.
Source: MEGA

Alec Baldwin was required to finish filming as part of a settlement reached with Halyna Hutchins' widower.

Hutchins died on October 21, 2021, after a live bullet was discharged by Baldwin while on the set of Rust. Baldwin and the film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, were charged with involuntary manslaughter, with the latter convicted and sentenced to 18 months in prison while Baldwin's charges were dismissed.

Hutchins' widower Matthew Hutchins filed a wrongful death lawsuit in 2022, and a settlement was reached in March 2023.

Rust resumed filming one month later, with Hutchins' widower serving as producer under the agreement.

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Alec Baldwin Revealed Battle With Orthostatic Hypotension

Photo of Alec Baldwin explained that he dealt with orthostatic hypotension while filming 'Rust.'
Source: MEGA

Alec Baldwin explained that he dealt with orthostatic hypotension while filming 'Rust.'

"We gave him the movie and said, ‘You sell it and do whatever you want with it.' So I had to go [finish the film], and I was really sick," he recalled. "[I] had a nerve condition that you get when you take blood pressure medication, orthostatic hypotension, where you black out."

Orthostatic hypotension is "a sudden drop in blood pressure that occurs when standing up from a sitting or lying position," and common symptoms include dizziness, lightheadedness, fainting, blurry vision and nausea, per the Cleveland Clinic.

Though there is no cure for the condition, there are ways to manage it.

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Alec Baldwin Recalled 'Blacking Out' 3 Times

Photo of Alec Baldwin revealed he blacked out three times while dealing with his health condition.
Source: MEGA

Alec Baldwin revealed he blacked out three times while dealing with his health condition.

"I blacked out three times during the St. Patrick's Day weekend of that year, and fell on top of my wife once," the Drunk Parents star revealed. "It was crazy. It was horrible. So I get into bed. I'm in bed for eight days. I can't get out of bed. I can't walk. I had to go to physical therapy for two weeks."

Baldwin eventually gathered the strength to return to Montana to finish the film, noting that otherwise, "They were going to sue the s--- out of me."

Alec Baldwin Did The 'Best' He Could to Finish 'Rust' Filming

Photo of Alec Baldwin confessed that due to his sickness, he didn't give the performance he 'wanted to give.'
Source: MEGA

Alec Baldwin confessed that due to his sickness, he didn't give the performance he 'wanted to give.'

"So I make it — I get there, and I don't give the performance I want to give because I'm sick, but I did the best I could," he concluded.

He gave his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, a special shoutout for being his support system throughout the process, adding, "I told them if it weren't for you, I wouldn't have survived all of the Rust situation, so thank you."

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