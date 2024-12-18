Alec Baldwin Says He'll 'Expose What Really Happened' Behind-the-Scenes of Fatal 'Rust' Shooting: 'There's More to Come'
Alec Baldwin revealed he will share more details about the tragic Rust shooting in the near future.
“I think there’s more to come,” Baldwin began while making an appearance on David Duchovny’s “Fail Better” podcast on Monday, December 16. “There’s more to come, but the more to come is now my effort, and it’s going to be undeniably a successful effort, to raise and to expose what really happened. I was counterpunching. I was on the defensive. I was being accused. I was being indicted.”
The October 2021 incident, which occurred on the set of Baldwin’s indie western, left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins tragically dead and director Joel Souza injured after Baldwin accidentally discharged a prop gun.
Baldwin claimed he never pulled the trigger, and he blamed Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who pleaded not guilty but was eventually charged with evidence tampering and sentenced to 18 months in prison.
Since the incident, the star has faced relentless efforts to push him out of the industry, a feeling he likened to “being dead because you roam the earth and you’re invisible.”
“We have more s--- that’s going to come out in ensuing legal filings and so forth,” Baldwin added. “These last three years, people have just dined out. Because in this country, when people hate you on that level, they want three things. They want you to die.”
Despite going through that rocky time period, Baldwin feels like he's on the up and up.
“I do believe that, by the communications I’ve had lately, things are coming back my way to work,” Baldwin said of what the future holds. “I’m happy about that because I’ve got seven kids. But I’ve also enjoyed the fact that there’s so much of this case that is not known because we didn’t have a full trial.”
As OK! previously reported, the incident sparked an investigation and led to multiple lawsuits. In January 2023, the Santa Fe County District Attorney's Office charged Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter, but those charges were dropped in April of the same year.
In July, New Mexico Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer officially dismissed the case against the Clear Cut star.
- Alec Baldwin Involuntary Manslaughter Charges Dropped After 'Rust' Shooting, Attorneys Confirm
- Alec Baldwin Posts 'Everything Is Going To Be Alright' On Instagram After Halyna Hutchins' Family Sues Actor For Wrongful Death
- Alec Baldwin's Lawyer Says He Will 'Fight' Involuntary Manslaughter Charges After 'Rust' Shooting
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Following the verdict, Baldwin expressed his gratitude on Instagram, writing, "There are too many people who have supported me to thank just now. To all of you, you will never know how much I appreciate your kindness toward my family."
However, in October, lead prosecutor Kari Morrissey announced plans to appeal the dismissal to a higher court after the judge refused to reopen the manslaughter case.
Judge Sommer ruled that the prosecution’s claims lacked merit, noting that the evidence was not relevant to the defense and that any new arguments should have been raised earlier. She also deemed the request to reconsider the dismissal as untimely.
“The Court concludes that the state does not raise any factual or legal arguments that would justify the grant of a motion to reconsider,” Sommer wrote. “Therefore, the Amended Motion is not well taken and should be denied.”
Baldwin, who is married to Hilaria Baldwin, gave a shout-out to his wife for being by his side through the ups and downs.
"I owe my wife everything," he said.
"She is the most spiritually ascended human being I've ever met, and she was kind to me and supportive of me," he noted. "She was frustrated. She was in pain. She suffered tremendously."
Variety reported on Morrissey’s request to reopen the case.