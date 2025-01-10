Alec Baldwin Claims He Was Maliciously Prosecuted by New Mexico Officials Over 'Rust' Shooting in Bombshell Civil Rights Lawsuit

Alec Baldwin is fighting back after criminal charges against him were dropped in connection to the fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The famed actor filed a lawsuit in New Mexico federal court on Thursday, January 9, accusing special prosecutor Kari T. Morrissey, First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies and others of malicious prosecution and civil rights violations after they allegedly hid evidence that could have proven his innocence.