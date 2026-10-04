Alec Baldwin's Wife Hilaria 'Made Him Stop and Take a Photo' as He Channels His '30 Rock' Character in Front of the Iconic NYC Building
Oct. 4 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Hilaria Baldwin staged a brief photo-op for husband Alec Baldwin outside the legendary 30 Rockefeller Plaza during their time in New York.
"Yes, I made him stop and take a photo in this precise spot because…obviously we need to see Jack Donaghy at 30 Rock again!" she wrote on Instagram while referring to his iconic character.
She Brought Alec's '30 Rock' Character Back to NBC
Hilaria then cast herself opposite her husband in the fictional world of 30 Rock, writing, "I'll be Tina…or even Kenneth…to his Jack any day 🔥." Liz Lemon and Kenneth Parcell interacted with Alec's character on the show.
Alec played Jack Donaghy, the onscreen NBC executive on 30 Rock, throughout the sitcom's run from 2006 to 2013. The real-life 30 Rockefeller Plaza has been home to NBC since 1933 and is commonly known as 30 Rock.
Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin Showed Off Their New York Looks
The photos paired with Hilaria's caption showed the couple in very different looks.
Alec wore a suit with a lavender shirt and dark tie for the 30 Rockefeller Plaza photo, posing outside the building while holding papers. Hilaria's mirror selfie showed her in a leopard-print top, wide-leg black trousers and metallic pointed heels, along with a camel trench coat and maroon handbag.
Hilaria recalled that a passerby saw Alec during the outing and exclaimed, "omg! It's Alec Richmond!"
She brushed off the mistaken identity with, "Whatever 🫠😂."
The caption also revealed another stop on their New York itinerary. Hilaria mentioned catching part of a Saturday Night Live table read with Jalen Brunson, the New York Knicks star.
"It's gonna be a great show this weekend!" she told viewers, encouraging fans to tune in to the late-night show.
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Hilaria Often Shares the Couple's Playful Moments
The 30 Rockefeller Plaza photo was not the only recent glimpse Hilaria shared of her life with Alec. In an early-September Instagram video, the couple had a playful exchange in an elevator after she showed off her outfit.
"I don't like the way it is here cause your b--- is so nice," Alec told his wife while adjusting the fit of her pants. Hilaria then turned the camera toward him and noticed their outfits looked surprisingly similar.
"I'm actually realizing that we accidentally dressed the same. S---," she said.
"He's concerned about the fit of my pants. I'm concerned that we accidentally coordinated. The odd couple has officially started dressing alike," she wrote in the caption.
Alec and Hilaria Have Been Married for 14 Years
Alec and Hilaria married in June 2012 after meeting the previous year. They share seven children: Carmen, Rafael, Leonardo, Romeo, Eduardo, María Lucía and Ilaria.
Alec also shares daughter Ireland Baldwin with former wife Kim Basinger.
The family later became the focus of The Baldwins, which premiered on TLC in 2025 and follows the couple and their children.