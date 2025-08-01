Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's Steamy Video Sparks Baby Baby No. 8 Rumors
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's recent Instagram video has fans buzzing with excitement about the possibility of baby No. 8.
In the clip shared on Wednesday, July 30, Hilaria flaunted her dance moves while lip-syncing to Celine Dion's ballad "The Power of Love," playfully hiking up her floral skirt and resting her feet on Alec's lap.
Alec, 67, sat captivated in an armchair as Hilaria, 41, gestured for a foot rub, further fueling pregnancy speculation. "Foot rub time…makes sense to me 🤗," she playfully captioned the seductive clip.
Fans immediately chimed in, suggesting the couple might be adding another little one to their growing family. "He was looking like he was gonna make baby #8 😆😆😆😆😆🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰," one excited follower commented on Alec's playful expression.
Another added, "Here comes baby #8!" while a third noted, "This could help explain their large family 😍."
Alec and Hilaria already share seven children: Carmen, 11, Rafael, 10, Leonardo, 8, Romeo, 7, Eduardo, 4, María, 4 and Ilaria, 2. The actor also has a daughter, Ireland, 29, from his previous marriage to Kim Basinger.
As Alec obediently rubbed Hilaria's feet in the video, many praised her captivating powers of persuasion. "So that's the trick?? I'm trying it out tonight 🤭," one fan quipped.
Another chimed in with, "No other way to ask for a foot rub ❤️❤️❤️😂😂."
Hilaria's stunning legs didn't go unnoticed, either, as one admirer gushed, "Girl you got some gooorggeousssss legs ❤️❤️❤️."
However, not all comments were lighthearted. One user took a swipe at the couple's 26-year age gap, writing, "Why are you dirty dancing in front of your father?"
Since their wedding in 2012, the Baldwins have built a vibrant social media presence filled with playful antics. Back in June, the couple addressed claims that Hilaria controls Alec "like a puppet" in a humorous video. Accompanied by "When You Wish Upon a Star," Hilaria brandished wooden kitchen utensils while playfully orchestrating her husband, who mimicked Pinocchio. "Well, you guys gave me the idea. I just HAD to try it out 🥰," she captioned the whimsical upload.
OK! previously reported that Alec and Hilaria admitted struggling to parent their kids, with an insider calling the situation a "nonstop nightmare." An insider stated that Alec returned home from a project to "find such chaos" and that both he and Hilaria are "at their wits' end."
Hilaria previously claimed Alec is "always asking" for more children, despite her body being really tired. She also opened up about getting plastic surgery after getting her seventh child to "make myself feel ok."
"It almost felt like my body wasn’t my body anymore because I was so used to my body being a certain way," she explained, which led her to get "a little up."
She added: "I’ve been pregnant and/or b-----feeding for over a decade," she continued. "I think this is the first time that I’ve not been pregnant and/or b-----feeding since I’ve started having kids."