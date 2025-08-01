Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's Steamy Video Sparks Baby Baby No. 8 Rumors

Alec, 67, sat captivated in an armchair as Hilaria, 41, gestured for a foot rub, further fueling pregnancy speculation. "Foot rub time…makes sense to me 🤗," she playfully captioned the seductive clip.

Fans immediately chimed in, suggesting the couple might be adding another little one to their growing family. "He was looking like he was gonna make baby #8 😆😆😆😆😆🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰," one excited follower commented on Alec's playful expression.

Another added, "Here comes baby #8!" while a third noted, "This could help explain their large family 😍."