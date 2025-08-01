or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Alec Baldwin
OK LogoCOUPLES

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's Steamy Video Sparks Baby Baby No. 8 Rumors

Photo of Alec and Hilaria Baldwin
Source: Mega; @alecbaldwininsta

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin’s playful Instagram video has fans convinced baby No. 8 could be on the way after the actor was seen giving his wife a foot rub.

Profile Image

Aug. 1 2025, Published 9:38 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's recent Instagram video has fans buzzing with excitement about the possibility of baby No. 8.

In the clip shared on Wednesday, July 30, Hilaria flaunted her dance moves while lip-syncing to Celine Dion's ballad "The Power of Love," playfully hiking up her floral skirt and resting her feet on Alec's lap.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @alecbaldwininsta/Instagram

Hilaria showed off her dance moves while Alec watched and rubbed her feet.

Article continues below advertisement

Alec, 67, sat captivated in an armchair as Hilaria, 41, gestured for a foot rub, further fueling pregnancy speculation. "Foot rub time…makes sense to me 🤗," she playfully captioned the seductive clip.

Fans immediately chimed in, suggesting the couple might be adding another little one to their growing family. "He was looking like he was gonna make baby #8 😆😆😆😆😆🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰," one excited follower commented on Alec's playful expression.

Another added, "Here comes baby #8!" while a third noted, "This could help explain their large family 😍."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Alec and Hilaria Baldwin
Source: @alecbaldwininsta/Instagram

Followers joked Alec Baldwin looked ‘ready to make baby No. 8’ after the flirty clip went viral.

Article continues below advertisement

Alec and Hilaria already share seven children: Carmen, 11, Rafael, 10, Leonardo, 8, Romeo, 7, Eduardo, 4, María, 4 and Ilaria, 2. The actor also has a daughter, Ireland, 29, from his previous marriage to Kim Basinger.

As Alec obediently rubbed Hilaria's feet in the video, many praised her captivating powers of persuasion. "So that's the trick?? I'm trying it out tonight 🤭," one fan quipped.

Another chimed in with, "No other way to ask for a foot rub ❤️❤️❤️😂😂."

Hilaria's stunning legs didn't go unnoticed, either, as one admirer gushed, "Girl you got some gooorggeousssss legs ❤️❤️❤️."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Alec And Hilaria Baldwin With Children
Source: Mega

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin share seven children together.

MORE ON:
Alec Baldwin

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

However, not all comments were lighthearted. One user took a swipe at the couple's 26-year age gap, writing, "Why are you dirty dancing in front of your father?"

Since their wedding in 2012, the Baldwins have built a vibrant social media presence filled with playful antics. Back in June, the couple addressed claims that Hilaria controls Alec "like a puppet" in a humorous video. Accompanied by "When You Wish Upon a Star," Hilaria brandished wooden kitchen utensils while playfully orchestrating her husband, who mimicked Pinocchio. "Well, you guys gave me the idea. I just HAD to try it out 🥰," she captioned the whimsical upload.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Alec And Hilaria Baldwin With Child
Source: @alecbaldwininsta/Instagram

Hilaria Baldwin once admitted Alec is 'always asking' for more kids.

Article continues below advertisement

OK! previously reported that Alec and Hilaria admitted struggling to parent their kids, with an insider calling the situation a "nonstop nightmare." An insider stated that Alec returned home from a project to "find such chaos" and that both he and Hilaria are "at their wits' end."

Hilaria previously claimed Alec is "always asking" for more children, despite her body being really tired. She also opened up about getting plastic surgery after getting her seventh child to "make myself feel ok."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Alec and Hilaria Baldwin
Source: Mega

Hilaria Baldwin had procedures done after her seventh child.

"It almost felt like my body wasn’t my body anymore because I was so used to my body being a certain way," she explained, which led her to get "a little up."

She added: "I’ve been pregnant and/or b-----feeding for over a decade," she continued. "I think this is the first time that I’ve not been pregnant and/or b-----feeding since I’ve started having kids."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.