Hilaria Baldwin Claims Husband Alec Is 'Always Asking' Her to Have 'More Kids' Ahead of New Reality Show Premiere: 'My Body's Really Tired'
Eight isn't enough for Alec Baldwin — at least, according to his wife!
The 30 Rock actor, 66, and his wife, Hilaria, 41, welcomed seven kids together — Carmen, 11, Rafael, 9, Leonardo, 8, Romeo, 6, Eduardo and Marilu, 4, and Ilaria, 2 — throughout their 12-year marriage. He also shares adult daughter Ireland Baldwin, 29, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.
Despite having their hands full with their brood, the mom-of-seven revealed Alec is "always asking" her for "more kids"
"Don't judge me," he quipped in a recent interview. "I don't really want one ... every now and then, when the baby gets older and grows up to be about 2, I look at [Hilaria] and I go, 'Time to have another.'"
"They're so cute," Hilaria added. "But my body's really tired."
Alec said he often jokes with his wife that they should be on a yacht "drinking a cappuccino and reading a book" or "having dinner with [Steven] Spielberg or whatever."
Hilaria cut in, "Instead we’re changing diapers!"
"This is my reality," the Boss Baby star admitted. "I wouldn’t change anything."
- Alec Baldwin Admits He Forgot to Thank Oldest Daughter Ireland in Tribute to His 7 Other Kids
- 'It Was Tough For A While': Alec & Hilaria Baldwin Back In The Groove After Their Growing Family Took 'A Toll On Them Mentally & Physically,' Spills Insider
- Hilaria Baldwin Locks Lips With Husband Alec Baldwin In Sweet Instagram Post Amid His First Job Back Since 'Rust' Shooting: 'We've Been Through A Lot Together'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Their latest sit-down comes ahead of the Sunday, February 23, premiere of their TLC reality series — The Baldwins.
Hilaria and Alec said the new show will give fans a "glimpse into our lives as a family — the good, bad, wild, and everything in between," in a statement shared in January.
"We hope viewers will connect with our experiences and the love we share," the statement continued. "Filming the show has been an amazing journey, and we’re proud to have TLC as a partner in telling our story."
"We've had bad moments, but we found our foundation," Hilaria said in a voiceover in the first trailer. "We're solid and we're here together."
The couple is also set to discuss the tragic Rust shooting that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead and director Joel Souza injured in the upcoming series.
"A son lost his mom in the most unthinkable tragedy," Hilaria shared in one moment of the trailer. "This is never something to forget, and we're trying to parent through it."
"Honestly, from the bottom of my soul, I don't know where I'd be if I didn't have you and these kids," Alec told his wife in another clip.
Alec and Hilaria spoke with People about their family dynamic.