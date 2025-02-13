or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Reality Tv > Hilaria Baldwin
OK LogoREALITY TV

Hilaria Baldwin Claims Husband Alec Is 'Always Asking' Her to Have 'More Kids' Ahead of New Reality Show Premiere: 'My Body's Really Tired'

hilaria baldwin claims alec always asking more kids body tired
Source: MEGA

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have seven children together.

By:

Feb. 13 2025, Published 2:02 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Eight isn't enough for Alec Baldwin — at least, according to his wife!

The 30 Rock actor, 66, and his wife, Hilaria, 41, welcomed seven kids together — Carmen, 11, Rafael, 9, Leonardo, 8, Romeo, 6, Eduardo and Marilu, 4, and Ilaria, 2 — throughout their 12-year marriage. He also shares adult daughter Ireland Baldwin, 29, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Article continues below advertisement
hilaria baldwin claims alec always asking more kids body tired
Source: MEGA

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have been married for 12 years.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite having their hands full with their brood, the mom-of-seven revealed Alec is "always asking" her for "more kids"

"Don't judge me," he quipped in a recent interview. "I don't really want one ... every now and then, when the baby gets older and grows up to be about 2, I look at [Hilaria] and I go, 'Time to have another.'"

"They're so cute," Hilaria added. "But my body's really tired."

Article continues below advertisement
hilaria baldwin claims alec always asking more kids body tired
Source: MEGA

Alec Baldwin said he 'wouldn't change anything' about his life.

Article continues below advertisement

Alec said he often jokes with his wife that they should be on a yacht "drinking a cappuccino and reading a book" or "having dinner with [Steven] Spielberg or whatever."

Hilaria cut in, "Instead we’re changing diapers!"

"This is my reality," the Boss Baby star admitted. "I wouldn’t change anything."

MORE ON:
Hilaria Baldwin

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
hilaria baldwin claims alec always asking more kids body tired
Source: TLC

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin's new show premieres on February 23.

Article continues below advertisement

Their latest sit-down comes ahead of the Sunday, February 23, premiere of their TLC reality series — The Baldwins.

Hilaria and Alec said the new show will give fans a "glimpse into our lives as a family — the good, bad, wild, and everything in between," in a statement shared in January.

"We hope viewers will connect with our experiences and the love we share," the statement continued. "Filming the show has been an amazing journey, and we’re proud to have TLC as a partner in telling our story."

"We've had bad moments, but we found our foundation," Hilaria said in a voiceover in the first trailer. "We're solid and we're here together."

Article continues below advertisement
hilaria baldwin claims alec always asking more kids body tired
Source: TLC

Alec Baldwin will discuss the tragic 'Rust' shooting in the show.

Article continues below advertisement

The couple is also set to discuss the tragic Rust shooting that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead and director Joel Souza injured in the upcoming series.

"A son lost his mom in the most unthinkable tragedy," Hilaria shared in one moment of the trailer. "This is never something to forget, and we're trying to parent through it."

"Honestly, from the bottom of my soul, I don't know where I'd be if I didn't have you and these kids," Alec told his wife in another clip.

Alec and Hilaria spoke with People about their family dynamic.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.