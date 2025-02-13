Hilaria Baldwin Claims Husband Alec Is 'Always Asking' Her to Have 'More Kids' Ahead of New Reality Show Premiere: 'My Body's Really Tired'

Despite having their hands full with their brood, the mom-of-seven revealed Alec is "always asking" her for "more kids"

"Don't judge me," he quipped in a recent interview. "I don't really want one ... every now and then, when the baby gets older and grows up to be about 2, I look at [Hilaria] and I go, 'Time to have another.'"

"They're so cute," Hilaria added. "But my body's really tired."