Article continues below advertisement
'It Really Pissed Me Off': Alec Baldwin's Wife Hilaria Reveals Why She Once Nearly Filed for Divorce

Photo of Alec and Hilaria Baldwin
Source: mega

In Hilaria Baldwin's upcoming memoir, she revealed that a serious rough patch with husband Alec led her to take her rings off.

By:

May 2 2025, Published 10:52 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Hilaria Baldwin details the good, the bad and the ugly of her marriage to Alec Baldwin in her upcoming memoir, Manual Not Included.

In the book, which is out Tuesday, May 6, the mom-of-seven confessed she nearly left the actor in 2015 due to his workaholic ways.

Article continues below advertisement
alec baldwin wife hilaria reveals nearly filed divorce
Source: mega

In Hilaria Baldwin's upcoming memoir, she revealed she almost left husband Alec in 2015.

Article continues below advertisement

At the time, Hilaria, 41, was pregnant with their second child, son Rafael, but her spouse, 67, still had a jam-packed schedule.

The author admitted they "fought a lot" back then, as Alex was so dedicated to his job that he even took work calls while she was in labor that June.

"It really pissed me off, and I didn't hesitate to tell him so," Hilaria wrote.

Article continues below advertisement
alec baldwin wife hilaria reveals nearly filed divorce
Source: mega

The mom-of-seven admitted the actor's workaholic tendencies caused countless fights.

Article continues below advertisement

Things only worsened after Rafael's premature arrival, as the Emmy winner went back to work right away, leaving his wife feeling "disrespected."

Hilaria said that year "was probably the rockiest for us."

"I was so focused on how I thought things should be, and Alec was so set in his ways," the yoga guru recalled. "Neither one of us would budge. I took my rings off as a sign that I was potentially ready to walk."

Article continues below advertisement
alec baldwin wife hilaria reveals nearly filed divorce
Source: mega

The yoga instructor took her rings off at one point, but the couple managed to fix things.

MORE ON:
Alec Baldwin

Article continues below advertisement

In the end, the two — who married in 2012 — were able to fix things, and they wound up having seven kids in total.

Nonetheless, the couple still doesn't have a perfect marriage, which was obvious to fans when they chatted with reporters at Planet Hollywood's grand re-opening in New York City in March.

In a viral video, the duo was asked about their TLC reality show, The Baldwins, to which the 30 Rock alum joked it should actually be called "The Hilaria Show."

"No," stated Hilaria. "I think we are going to see, you know, we're going to see how it feels to be out there."

Alec then added, "It's gonna be great. You're a winner."

Article continues below advertisement

The fitness instructor got annoyed that Alex kept chiming in, prompting her to snap at him, "Oh my God. When I'm talking, you're not talking. No. When I’m talking, you’re not talking."

"Oh, I'm sorry," a defeated Alec replied, with Hilaria sarcastically sharing, "this is why, yes, we'll have to just cut him out of the show."

Article continues below advertisement
alec baldwin wife hilaria reveals nearly filed divorce
Source: mega

The pair, who wed in 2012, have seven children together.

Article continues below advertisement

After she received backlash for her behavior, the stars poked fun at the situation in a TikTok.

"That is called, what’s the word of the day?” Hilaria asked her husband, who replied, “Manterrupting."

The Yoga Vida co-founder said this could be a “positive” or a “negative,” while Alec joked it's known as “correctile dysfunction.”

“Yes, a correctile dysfunction,” she said. “The whole point is… that we interrupt each other all the time — or sometimes our kids interrupt.”

The Sun obtained the excerpts from Hilaria's book.

