'It Really Pissed Me Off': Alec Baldwin's Wife Hilaria Reveals Why She Once Nearly Filed for Divorce
Hilaria Baldwin details the good, the bad and the ugly of her marriage to Alec Baldwin in her upcoming memoir, Manual Not Included.
In the book, which is out Tuesday, May 6, the mom-of-seven confessed she nearly left the actor in 2015 due to his workaholic ways.
At the time, Hilaria, 41, was pregnant with their second child, son Rafael, but her spouse, 67, still had a jam-packed schedule.
The author admitted they "fought a lot" back then, as Alex was so dedicated to his job that he even took work calls while she was in labor that June.
"It really pissed me off, and I didn't hesitate to tell him so," Hilaria wrote.
Things only worsened after Rafael's premature arrival, as the Emmy winner went back to work right away, leaving his wife feeling "disrespected."
Hilaria said that year "was probably the rockiest for us."
"I was so focused on how I thought things should be, and Alec was so set in his ways," the yoga guru recalled. "Neither one of us would budge. I took my rings off as a sign that I was potentially ready to walk."
In the end, the two — who married in 2012 — were able to fix things, and they wound up having seven kids in total.
Nonetheless, the couple still doesn't have a perfect marriage, which was obvious to fans when they chatted with reporters at Planet Hollywood's grand re-opening in New York City in March.
In a viral video, the duo was asked about their TLC reality show, The Baldwins, to which the 30 Rock alum joked it should actually be called "The Hilaria Show."
"No," stated Hilaria. "I think we are going to see, you know, we're going to see how it feels to be out there."
Alec then added, "It's gonna be great. You're a winner."
The fitness instructor got annoyed that Alex kept chiming in, prompting her to snap at him, "Oh my God. When I'm talking, you're not talking. No. When I’m talking, you’re not talking."
"Oh, I'm sorry," a defeated Alec replied, with Hilaria sarcastically sharing, "this is why, yes, we'll have to just cut him out of the show."
After she received backlash for her behavior, the stars poked fun at the situation in a TikTok.
"That is called, what’s the word of the day?” Hilaria asked her husband, who replied, “Manterrupting."
The Yoga Vida co-founder said this could be a “positive” or a “negative,” while Alec joked it's known as “correctile dysfunction.”
“Yes, a correctile dysfunction,” she said. “The whole point is… that we interrupt each other all the time — or sometimes our kids interrupt.”
The Sun obtained the excerpts from Hilaria's book.