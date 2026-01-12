Alessandra Ambrosio Flaunts Her Toned Abs and Cleavage in Scorching-Hot Vacation Photos from Brazil

Article continues below advertisement

Alessandra Ambrosio ditched Hollywood for a sunny vacation. The supermodel, 44, bared her lean physique in a busty bikini while sunbathing in Praia Brava, Norte Da Ilha, Floripa, Brazil. Ambrosio exposed her cleavage in several cheeky snapshots, donning a plaid two-piece in photos posted on Sunday, January 11.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @alessandraambrosio/Instagram Alessandra Ambrosio sizzled in a skimpy bikini.

She splashed around in the ocean, lounged on the sand next to a coconut and laughed alongside friends Ludi Delfino and Cassia Lara. Ambrosio accessorized her sultry bathing suit with aviator sunglasses and a stack of necklaces. “Lá isla Bonita… Floripa!!! 🪸🏖️🌺💖‼️,” she captioned her photo dump.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @alessandraambrosio/Instagram Alessandra Ambrosio bared her backside on the sand.

A few days prior, the model stripped down to a royal blue bikini with shell details in Fernando de Noronha, Brazil. She was joined by boyfriend Buck Palmer, who cozied up alongside her in the ocean. In one snapshot, Ambrosio showed off her ripped abs while tanning at the back of a boat, while a shirtless Palmer returned from snorkeling. “Em casa 🇧🇷🐬🌊🥥🛥️🌿🐚🌺,” the Victoria’s Secret Angel captioned her Instagram carousel.

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @alessandraambrosio/Instagram Alessandra Ambrosio vacationed in Brazil.

Ambrosio was born in Erechim, State of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, and visits her home country often. In November 2025, she published a stunning snapshot wearing a printed dress outdoors, writing, “There’s no place like home! 🇧🇷.” Palmer commented, “In your element linda!” The brunette beauty gushed about Brazil in an interview that month, “Florianópolis is one of my favorite places in the world. I’ve been going there since I was a kid — it’s where I go to unwind and spend time with family. I love beach-hopping and exploring different parts of the island.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @alessandraambrosio/Instagram Alessandra Ambrosio is a Brazil native.

While Ambrosio enjoyed her tropical getaway this past weekend, she notably skipped out on the 2026 Golden Globes. On Sunday evening, she posted several Instagram Stories watching the awards show from the television screen. The 44-year-old shouted out fellow Brazilian Wagner Moura and The Secret Agent. Another person could be heard cheering in the back of Ambrosio’s videos, potentially Palmer.

Article continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram Source: @alessandraambrosio/Instagram Alessandra Ambrosio is dating Buck Palmer.