Alessandra Ambrosio Poses Topless in Racy Beach Snap

Article continues below advertisement

Alessandra Ambrosio ditched her top during a walk on the beach. The supermodel, 44, went topless, covering her chest with her arms, on the sand at Little Dume Beach in California. In the Monday, September 1, image, Ambrosio was nearly nude, solely donning low-rise jeans with embellishments beneath the pockets.

Article continues below advertisement

Her long brunette locks were slightly damp as she sported a simple silver bangle and chain necklace. In the same photo series for RE/DONE, Ambrosio bared her midriff in a tiny blue t-shirt with white lining. She mugged for the camera in front of the ocean, lying on a yellow surfboard.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @alessandraambrosio/Instagram Alessandra Ambrosio lounged on the water with her daughter.

The Victoria's Secret Angel also sported an all-denim look in which she stunned in a matching button-down and high-rise shorts set, accessorized with black sunglasses and a pearl ring, as she lounged on a pink beach towel. Ambrosio got her hands dirty in one photo, posing face down in the sand with her arms covered in tiny particles. "Sandy feet 🌊🐚💙," she captioned the Instagram carousel, in which she tagged photographer Zoë Hertner.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Alessandra Ambrosio's Malibu Day

Source: @alessandraambrosio/Instagram Alessandra Ambrosio soaked in the sun during Labor Day weekend.

On Monday afternoon, Ambrosio also gave an inside look at her sunny beach day in Malibu, Calif. She published a video of herself lounging on a daybed, then walking onto her balcony to pan over a scenic ocean view. The star almost exposed her buttcheeks in a white mini dress that flew up as she posed in the wind. She proceeded to post a snapshot of her family and friends headed into the ocean, with a "Labor Day" sticker on the Instagram Story. The mom snapped a selfie in front of the waves, sporting a cleavage-baring white bikini top from her swimwear brand, GAL Floripa, and sunglasses. She concluded her Instagram Story set with a stunning video of the beach at sunset.

Alessandra Ambrosio's Family Vacation to France

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) Source: @alessandraambrosio/Instagram Alessandra Ambrosio enjoyed a luxe getaway in France with her boyfriend, kids and sister.