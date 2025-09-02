or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Alessandra Ambrosio
OK LogoPHOTOS

Alessandra Ambrosio Poses Topless in Racy Beach Snap

Photo of Alessandra Ambrosio
Source: MEGA/@alessandraambrosio/Instagram

Alessandra Ambrosio almost exposed everything in a semi-nude, topless photo.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 2 2025, Published 6:04 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Alessandra Ambrosio ditched her top during a walk on the beach.

The supermodel, 44, went topless, covering her chest with her arms, on the sand at Little Dume Beach in California.

In the Monday, September 1, image, Ambrosio was nearly nude, solely donning low-rise jeans with embellishments beneath the pockets.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @alessandraambrosio/Instagram

Alessandra Ambrosio left some of her wardrobe behind.

Her long brunette locks were slightly damp as she sported a simple silver bangle and chain necklace.

In the same photo series for RE/DONE, Ambrosio bared her midriff in a tiny blue t-shirt with white lining. She mugged for the camera in front of the ocean, lying on a yellow surfboard.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Alessandra Ambrosio lounged on the water with her daughter.
Source: @alessandraambrosio/Instagram

Alessandra Ambrosio lounged on the water with her daughter.

The Victoria's Secret Angel also sported an all-denim look in which she stunned in a matching button-down and high-rise shorts set, accessorized with black sunglasses and a pearl ring, as she lounged on a pink beach towel.

Ambrosio got her hands dirty in one photo, posing face down in the sand with her arms covered in tiny particles.

"Sandy feet 🌊🐚💙," she captioned the Instagram carousel, in which she tagged photographer Zoë Hertner.

MORE ON:
Alessandra Ambrosio

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Alessandra Ambrosio's Malibu Day

Image of Alessandra Ambrosio soaked in the sun during Labor Day weekend.
Source: @alessandraambrosio/Instagram

Alessandra Ambrosio soaked in the sun during Labor Day weekend.

On Monday afternoon, Ambrosio also gave an inside look at her sunny beach day in Malibu, Calif. She published a video of herself lounging on a daybed, then walking onto her balcony to pan over a scenic ocean view. The star almost exposed her buttcheeks in a white mini dress that flew up as she posed in the wind.

She proceeded to post a snapshot of her family and friends headed into the ocean, with a "Labor Day" sticker on the Instagram Story. The mom snapped a selfie in front of the waves, sporting a cleavage-baring white bikini top from her swimwear brand, GAL Floripa, and sunglasses.

She concluded her Instagram Story set with a stunning video of the beach at sunset.

Alessandra Ambrosio's Family Vacation to France

Source: @alessandraambrosio/Instagram

Alessandra Ambrosio enjoyed a luxe getaway in France with her boyfriend, kids and sister.

Two days prior, Ambrosio recapped her vacation to Aix-en-Provence, France. She walked on an extensive grass field, dressed in a bright blue, drop-waist frock from Charo Ruiz Ibiza and a wide-rimmed hat.

The model was joined by her son, Noah, 13, daughter, Anja, 17, sister, Aline Ambrosio Deboni, and boyfriend, Buck Palmer. Alessandra and Anja were all smiles at the back of a boat in matching strapless bikinis. The 44-year-old dazzled in a purple two-piece, while the teen opted for stripes.

Elsewhere in her photo dump, Alessandra embraced her children on the streets of France. One morning, the group munched on fruit and croissants for breakfast with Buck.

"La vie dans la lavande 🌾💜🦋," the Brazil native captioned her Instagram post, which translates to "life in lavender."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.