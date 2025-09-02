Alessandra Ambrosio Poses Topless in Racy Beach Snap
Alessandra Ambrosio ditched her top during a walk on the beach.
The supermodel, 44, went topless, covering her chest with her arms, on the sand at Little Dume Beach in California.
In the Monday, September 1, image, Ambrosio was nearly nude, solely donning low-rise jeans with embellishments beneath the pockets.
Her long brunette locks were slightly damp as she sported a simple silver bangle and chain necklace.
In the same photo series for RE/DONE, Ambrosio bared her midriff in a tiny blue t-shirt with white lining. She mugged for the camera in front of the ocean, lying on a yellow surfboard.
The Victoria's Secret Angel also sported an all-denim look in which she stunned in a matching button-down and high-rise shorts set, accessorized with black sunglasses and a pearl ring, as she lounged on a pink beach towel.
Ambrosio got her hands dirty in one photo, posing face down in the sand with her arms covered in tiny particles.
"Sandy feet 🌊🐚💙," she captioned the Instagram carousel, in which she tagged photographer Zoë Hertner.
Alessandra Ambrosio's Malibu Day
On Monday afternoon, Ambrosio also gave an inside look at her sunny beach day in Malibu, Calif. She published a video of herself lounging on a daybed, then walking onto her balcony to pan over a scenic ocean view. The star almost exposed her buttcheeks in a white mini dress that flew up as she posed in the wind.
She proceeded to post a snapshot of her family and friends headed into the ocean, with a "Labor Day" sticker on the Instagram Story. The mom snapped a selfie in front of the waves, sporting a cleavage-baring white bikini top from her swimwear brand, GAL Floripa, and sunglasses.
She concluded her Instagram Story set with a stunning video of the beach at sunset.
Alessandra Ambrosio's Family Vacation to France
Two days prior, Ambrosio recapped her vacation to Aix-en-Provence, France. She walked on an extensive grass field, dressed in a bright blue, drop-waist frock from Charo Ruiz Ibiza and a wide-rimmed hat.
The model was joined by her son, Noah, 13, daughter, Anja, 17, sister, Aline Ambrosio Deboni, and boyfriend, Buck Palmer. Alessandra and Anja were all smiles at the back of a boat in matching strapless bikinis. The 44-year-old dazzled in a purple two-piece, while the teen opted for stripes.
Elsewhere in her photo dump, Alessandra embraced her children on the streets of France. One morning, the group munched on fruit and croissants for breakfast with Buck.
"La vie dans la lavande 🌾💜🦋," the Brazil native captioned her Instagram post, which translates to "life in lavender."