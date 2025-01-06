Alessandra Ambrosio, 43, Shows Off Rock Hard Abs in Tiny Black Bikini During Vacation With Boyfriend Buck Palmer: Photos
Alessandra Ambrosio shared a glimpse inside of her recent vacation with her boyfriend, Buck Palmer.
"New year’s in Uruguai was a dream ✨🎇💫📍Punta del este @fasano @laspiedras," the model, 43, captioned a slew of snaps from her trip, which included her enjoying the sunset, bathing in the water and eating some food.
In one photo, she was seen frolicking in the water wearing a tiny black bikini.
Of course, people loved to see the brunette beauty, who shares son Noah and daughter Anja with ex Jamie Mazur, look so happy. One person wrote, "Beautiful pics! 😍," while another said, "😍 & that view is spectacular."
A third person added, "beautiful 😍❤️❤️."
Though the star has only been dating Palmer for a short while, the two are hot and heavy.
"She’s looking forward to spending the holidays with Buck and her kids," one insider previously told Star.
Palmer was previously married to Ashley Hart — the sister of Ambrosio's fellow Victoria's Secret model Jessica Hart — but the mom-of-two "doesn’t mind at all."
"In fact, Alessandra appreciates that he can understand her world of fashion and modeling and designing," the source spilled. "They’re having a wonderful time together."
The catwalk queen even gushed over ringing in 2025 with her man.
"☀️first sunrise of 2025 to bring in the new year, left the party to enjoy a special moment witnessing nature put on a show for just the two of us… magic! 💫," she wrote via Instagram on January 2 alongside photos of them packing on the PDA.
People loved seeing the duo together. One person wrote, "Power couple 👏👏😍," while another said, "Finally a hot boyfriend that looks good near you!👏😂😍."
A third person said, "Beautiful couple ❤️❤️."
Prior to that, the Brazil native gave a special shout-out to her inner circle, which included Palmer.
"So grateful for all my Loved ones this year!! Ending on such a high note gathering all my closest friends and family at home… ☀️❣️💫 Looking forward to a beautiful year ahead and sending you all Good vibes for this new year! ✨✨✨✨📸 @mhternes #FloripaFeijoada #familyandfriends #feijoadadaALEgria #2024 #salveodudu," she wrote on December 31, 2024.