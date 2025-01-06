Alessandra Ambrosio, 43, Shows Off Rock Hard Abs in Tiny Black Bikini During Vacation With Boyfriend Buck Palmer: Photos

Alessandra Ambrosio shared a glimpse inside of her recent vacation with her boyfriend, Buck Palmer.

"New year’s in Uruguai was a dream ✨🎇💫📍Punta del este @fasano @laspiedras," the model, 43, captioned a slew of snaps from her trip, which included her enjoying the sunset, bathing in the water and eating some food.

In one photo, she was seen frolicking in the water wearing a tiny black bikini.