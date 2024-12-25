Alessandra Ambrosio Is 'Looking Forward to Spending the Holidays' With Her New Boyfriend Buck Palmer: 'They’re Having a Wonderful Time Together'
Alessandra Ambrosio and boyfriend Buck Palmer have been dating for only a few months, but the two are clearly the real deal, as an insider told a magazine, "She’s looking forward to spending the holidays with Buck and her kids."
The model — who shares her two children with ex-fiancé Jamie Mazur — and the jewelry designer have also grown close enough that in November, they started sharing Instagram photos from their dates.
While Palmer was previously married to Ashley Hart — the sister of Ambrosio's fellow Victoria's Secret model Jessica Hart — the mom-of-two "doesn’t mind at all."
"In fact, Alessandra appreciates that he can understand her world of fashion and modeling and designing," the source spilled. "They’re having a wonderful time together."
The brunette beauty, 43, made that clear when she posted an Instagram tribute for his birthday on December 16.
"❤️ you, birthday boy!!! 🎂🎈💋," she captioned the upload, which featured a montage of photos and videos from their time together.
Palmer replied via the comments section, "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."
Ambrosio's ex has also reportedly moved on, sparking dating rumors with Bijou Phillips over the summer several months after she filed for divorce from Danny Masterson, who was sentenced to life in jail for rape.
Mazur and the mother of his children became engaged in 2008 but split a decade later.
The Brazilian bombshell most recently made headlines when she walked the runway at the Victoria's Secret fashion show in October after retiring from her VS Angel status in 2017.
"[It is a] very unique experience and a very unique feeling to know that I’m walking the Victoria’s Secret fashion show again. I don’t think I ever expected it, but, you know, life is full of surprises, so it’s fun," she gushed in an Instagram video as she prepped for the big day.
"My last show was seven years ago in China and truly, I never thought I was going to walk this runaway ever again… It’s really nice to be here," she told Extra at the time. "I’m like, ‘I can’t believe I’m doing this again,’ but the energy is electrifying and it’s just so fun to see the girls, to get this nice reunion back."
"There’s so many generations here, so I really just love all that," Ambrosio added of welcoming old friends and new faces.
Star reported on Ambrosio's plans to celebrate the holidays with her boyfriend.