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Topless Alessandra Ambrosio Goes Swimming in Just a Thong Bikini: Photos

Image of Alessandra Ambrosio ditched her top before going for a swim.
Source: MEGA ; @alessandraambrosio/instagram

Alessandra Ambrosio ditched her top before going for a swim.

Oct. 6 2026, Published 12:51 p.m. ET

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Alessandra Ambrosio wasn't afraid to show some skin!

In a Monday, October 5 upload, Ambrosio went nearly nude, solely donning black thong bikini bottoms that left little to the imagination before covering her assets with her hands while she floated on her back.

"Daughter of the sun, lover of the sea 🫧," the 45-year-old captioned the series of steamy images.

It also appears that her fiancé, Buck Palmer, joined her, as she tagged the Instagram account they share, where they document their travels.

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Image of Alessandra Ambrosio wore only a pair of thong bikini bottoms as she cooled off in the water.
Source: @alessandraambrosio/instagram

Alessandra Ambrosio wore only a pair of thong bikini bottoms as she cooled off in the water.

The post caught her fans' attention, with many gushing over the scandalous photos in the comments section.

"The most beautiful woman in the world," wrote one follower.

Another said, "Mermaid vibe," as a third called Ambrosio an "absolute goddess."

A fourth questioned, "How can she be so perfect?"

"Epitome of stunning glamour," penned a fifth.

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Alessandra Ambrosio and Buck Palmer Have Been Linked Since 2024

Image of Alessandra Ambrosio and Buck Palmer confirmed their engagement in August.
Source: @alessandraambrosio/instagram

Alessandra Ambrosio and Buck Palmer confirmed their engagement in August.

The racy photo dump comes after the former Victoria's Secret Angel announced her engagement to Palmer, 44, in August.

Ambrosio made the news official with a sweet photo of the couple standing inside a huge heart made from red flower petals.

"I’d choose you in this life and every life. Here’s to forever, my love. 💍✨," she wrote in the caption.

Ambrosio was previously engaged to Jamie Mazur. The former couple shares two children, Anja, 17, and Noah, 14.

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'Someone Who Inspires Me Daily'

Image of Buck Palmer called Alessandra Ambrosio an 'amazing partner.'
Source: @alessandraambrosio/instagram

Buck Palmer called Alessandra Ambrosio an 'amazing partner.'

Ambrosio and Palmer have been romantically linked since late 2024, when they were spotted together at an Art Basel party in Miami, Fla.

Palmer made their relationship official on Instagram later that year. Alongside a photo of the couple, he opened up about finding love with someone who brings more joy into his everyday life.

"To top off this year finding and falling in Love with such an amazing partner, someone who inspires me daily, someone in which we have so much fun in the ordinary, someone who ignites a passion for life and makes everything more bright … im So so glad I found you again my 🤍 ," he gushed.

'We Both Just Have This Passion for Life'

Image of Alessandra Ambrosio said she and Buck Palmer 'love life to the fullest.'
Source: @alessandraambrosio/instagram

Alessandra Ambrosio said she and Buck Palmer 'love life to the fullest.'

Ambrosio also has not been shy about their relationship, sharing in a 2025 interview that they originally bonded over their "passion for life."

"We just love life to the fullest," Ambrosio said about her man. "We love living life and spending time together and enjoying every little thing. I guess it’s the little things, sometimes, that count more. Whatever we do, we both just have this passion for life."

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