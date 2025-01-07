Alix Earle Flaunts Her Features in Plunging Swimsuit After Vacationing in St. Barts With Boyfriend Braxton Berrios: Photos

"This is my attempt at trying to be a little bit more vibey & less posed on here," Earle captioned the upload, which was shared on Sunday, January 5.

The first photo included in the Instagram carousel of images showcased the TikTok star standing in a plunging black bikini from the brand SAME. The one-piece swimsuit, which retails online for $325, featured an extremely low-cut, cleavage-baring neckline, a high-cut waist and a cream-colored elegant rose displayed in its center.