Alix Earle Flaunts Her Features in Plunging Swimsuit After Vacationing in St. Barts With Boyfriend Braxton Berrios: Photos

Photo of Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios.
Source: @alixearle/Instagram

Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios celebrated the new year in St Barts.

By:

Jan. 7 2025, Published 4:49 p.m. ET

New year, same man for Alix Earle!

The "Hot Mess" podcast host stunned in a series of photos shared to Instagram highlighting her recent romantic trip to St. Barts, where she celebrated the start of 2025 with her boyfriend, Braxton Berrios.

Source: @alixearle/Instagram

The popular influencer showed a bit of her backside while taking an outdoor shower.

"This is my attempt at trying to be a little bit more vibey & less posed on here," Earle captioned the upload, which was shared on Sunday, January 5.

The first photo included in the Instagram carousel of images showcased the TikTok star standing in a plunging black bikini from the brand SAME. The one-piece swimsuit, which retails online for $325, featured an extremely low-cut, cleavage-baring neckline, a high-cut waist and a cream-colored elegant rose displayed in its center.

Source: @alixearle/Instagram

Alix Earle's plunging black swimsuit exposed her cleavage.

In another snap, Earle sported the same swimwear while taking a dip in the bright blue ocean. Her hair was wet as the sun reflected on her tan beach body and she kept jewelry to a minimum.

Elsewhere in her photo dump, the blonde beauty posed in a cute light pink workout set and white slippers.

Hiding her face, Earle let her cleavage have the camera's focus as she sat with one leg up on a couch cushion.

This time, the 24-year-old donned a silver Vintage Alhambra bracelet from Van Cleef and Arpels, which retails for $9,100, a gold Cartier Love Ring, sold online for $1,940, and a silver Cartier Love Bracelet, priced at $7,900.

Source: @alixearle/Instagram

The TikTok star's chest was also accentuated in a stylish light pink workout set.

Earle — who also wore a gold pennant necklace — styled the high-waisted leggings and matching bra for a fitness class on the water with friends, led by health guru Melissa Wood-Tepperberg.

In another photo, the socialite softly smiled while leaning her head on Berrios, as the couple laid in bed and did some skincare.

The snap featured Berrios and Earle in matching under-eye patches and white robes — with the blonde beauty adding a white headband to the spa-like look.

She sipped on tea out of a white and red mug before what appeared to be bedtime.

Source: @alixearle/Instagram

Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios were first linked romantically in March 2023.

In the comments section of the post, Berrios humorously called out his girlfriend for sharing the photo of their matching skincare moment to social media without his permission.

"I mean sure let’s just put 7 out there with no consultation!" the injured Miami Dolphins player quipped, to which Earle replied: "Our skincare king."

Berrios and Earle were first linked romantically in March 2023, following the professional athlete's highly-publicized split from Sophia Culpo.

The lovebirds met at a party in Miami roughly one month prior, when they were both newly single. (Earle previously dated MLB star Tyler Wade.)

