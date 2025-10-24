or
Alex Cooper Makes Bold Remark About Donald Trump: Watch

alex cooper bold remark about donald trump
Source: @alexandracooper/Instagram;@fathercooper/TikTok;MEGA

Alex Cooper made a bold comment about Donald Trump in a viral TikTok video.

Oct. 24 2025, Published 7:11 a.m. ET

Alex Cooper isn’t holding back when it comes to Donald Trump.

In a new TikTok video, the “Call Her Daddy” host gave a sarcastic smile while covering her mouth.

Over the clip, Cooper, who wore a cozy gray sweatshirt, wrote, “I just saw a girl say idolizing Trump is like thinking the stripper actually likes you,” paired with Taylor Swift’s “my tears ricochet.”

image of Alex Cooper called out Donald Trump in a new TikTok video.
Source: @fathercooper/TikTok

Naturally, the comments section went wild.

“&& both just want your moneyy💀,” one person joked, while another fan shared, “Thank you for using your d--- platform 😭💗 I’m tired of the silence.”

“I knew I liked you for a reason,” someone else wrote, while a fourth added, “Trust me, they actually do think that.”

image of Alex Cooper revealed that she invited Donald Trump to appear on her podcast during the 2024 election.
Source: @alexandracooper/Instagram;MEGA

One viewer even chimed in, writing, “The venn diagram of people who think the stripper actually likes them and people who idolize trump is a circle.”

Another commented, “Everyone talking about the louvre heist ..trump is running the biggest heist before our eyes.”

Someone else joked, “[A] stripper could run the country better at this point.”

Source: @fathercooper/TikTok
Alex Cooper

image of Alex Cooper has previously faced backlash for having Kamala Harris on her podcast.
Source: @alexandracooper/Instagram

Last year, Cooper previously found herself in political controversy during the 2024 election cycle when Kamala Harris appeared on her show. At the time, critics accused her of picking a side, but Cooper made it clear Trump had the same invitation.

She explained that she “reached out” to Trump “to be on the show,” noting he’s welcome on “Call Her Daddy” anytime “if he wants to have a meaningful and in-depth conversation about women’s rights in this country.”

Although politics isn’t the primary focus of her podcast, Cooper said women’s rights became impossible to ignore during the heated 2024 race.

"I talk about topics like mental health, relationships, s--, sexuality, trauma. Overall, my focus is women and the day-to-day issues that we face," she shared.

She then explained that she couldn’t sit out when “one of the main conversations of this election is women.”

image of At the time, the podcast host said her 'focus' was women’s issues and open conversations, not changing political views.
Source: Call Her Daddy/YouTube

Cooper even acknowledged that her audience has different stances.

"I am so aware I have a very mixed audience when it comes to politics, so please hear me when I say my goal today is not to change your political affiliation," she told her listeners.

During their sit-down, Harris praised Cooper for addressing topics many avoid.

"I think you and your listeners have really got this thing right, which is one of the best ways to communicate with people is to be real and to talk about the things that people really care about," the former vice president said at the time.

