Alex Cooper Makes Bold Remark About Donald Trump: Watch

Alex Cooper isn’t holding back when it comes to Donald Trump. In a new TikTok video, the “Call Her Daddy” host gave a sarcastic smile while covering her mouth. Over the clip, Cooper, who wore a cozy gray sweatshirt, wrote, “I just saw a girl say idolizing Trump is like thinking the stripper actually likes you,” paired with Taylor Swift’s “my tears ricochet.”

Source: @fathercooper/TikTok Alex Cooper called out Donald Trump in a new TikTok video.

Naturally, the comments section went wild. “&& both just want your moneyy💀,” one person joked, while another fan shared, “Thank you for using your d--- platform 😭💗 I’m tired of the silence.” “I knew I liked you for a reason,” someone else wrote, while a fourth added, “Trust me, they actually do think that.”

Source: @alexandracooper/Instagram;MEGA Alex Cooper revealed that she invited Donald Trump to appear on her podcast during the 2024 election.

One viewer even chimed in, writing, “The venn diagram of people who think the stripper actually likes them and people who idolize trump is a circle.” Another commented, “Everyone talking about the louvre heist ..trump is running the biggest heist before our eyes.” Someone else joked, “[A] stripper could run the country better at this point.”

Source: @alexandracooper/Instagram Alex Cooper has previously faced backlash for having Kamala Harris on her podcast.

Although politics isn’t the primary focus of her podcast, Cooper said women’s rights became impossible to ignore during the heated 2024 race. "I talk about topics like mental health, relationships, s--, sexuality, trauma. Overall, my focus is women and the day-to-day issues that we face," she shared. She then explained that she couldn’t sit out when “one of the main conversations of this election is women.”

Source: Call Her Daddy/YouTube At the time, the podcast host said her 'focus' was women’s issues and open conversations, not changing political views.

Cooper even acknowledged that her audience has different stances. "I am so aware I have a very mixed audience when it comes to politics, so please hear me when I say my goal today is not to change your political affiliation," she told her listeners.