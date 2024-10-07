or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Declined Appearing on 'Call Her Daddy' Podcast, Host Alex Cooper Reveals

donald trump declined call her daddy podcast alex cooper pp
Source: @callherdaddy/MEGA
By:

Oct. 7 2024, Published 3:11 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

"Call Her Daddy" host Alex Cooper faced criticism after having Vice President Kamala Harris as a guest on her show, but on Sunday, October 6, she made it clear the invitation had also been offered to Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump declined call her daddy podcast alex cooper
Source: @callherdaddy/instagam

Alex Cooper 'reached out' to Donald Trump to be a guest on her show.

Cooper said she had already "reached out to former President Donald Trump to be on the show," before confirming again that if he "wants to have a meaningful and in-depth conversation about women’s rights in this country, then he is welcome on ‘Call Her Daddy’ anytime."

While her podcast doesn't usually focus on politics, Cooper said it was important for her to discuss women's rights on her show since it was a significant topic of conversation as the 2024 election approaches.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump declined call her daddy podcast alex cooper
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump reportedly declined to be a guest on 'Call Her Daddy.'

Article continues below advertisement

"I talk about topics like mental health, relationships, s--, sexuality, trauma. Overall, my focus is women and the day-to-day issues that we face," she continued. "At the end of the day, I couldn’t see a world in which one of the main conversations of this election is women and I’m not a part of it."

"I am so aware I have a very mixed audience when it comes to politics, so please hear me when I say my goal today is not to change your political affiliation," she told her listeners.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump declined call her daddy podcast alex cooper
Source: @callherdaddy/instagram

Kamala Harris complimented Alex Cooper during her interview.

Article continues below advertisement

During the interview, Harris complimented Cooper for not being afraid to talk about issues for women that aren't often so openly discussed.

"I think you and your listeners have really got this thing right, which is one of the best ways to communicate with people is to be real and to talk about the things that people really care about," the vice president said.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump declined call her daddy podcast alex cooper
Source: @callherdaddy/instagram

Kamala Harris also spoke about families and not having biological children on the podcast.

Harris also took a moment to address Sarah Huckabee Sanders' recent comments are the VP not having biological children to keep her "humble."

"Family comes in many forms and I think that increasingly all of us understand that this is not the 1950s anymore," Harris said. "Families come in all kinds of shapes and forms and they're family nonetheless."

"I don't think she understands that there are a whole lot of women out here who, one, are not aspiring to be humble," she continued. "Two, a whole lot of women out here who have a lot of love in their life, family in their life, and children in their life. And I think it's really important for women to lift each other up."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.