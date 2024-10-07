Donald Trump Declined Appearing on 'Call Her Daddy' Podcast, Host Alex Cooper Reveals
"Call Her Daddy" host Alex Cooper faced criticism after having Vice President Kamala Harris as a guest on her show, but on Sunday, October 6, she made it clear the invitation had also been offered to Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.
Cooper said she had already "reached out to former President Donald Trump to be on the show," before confirming again that if he "wants to have a meaningful and in-depth conversation about women’s rights in this country, then he is welcome on ‘Call Her Daddy’ anytime."
While her podcast doesn't usually focus on politics, Cooper said it was important for her to discuss women's rights on her show since it was a significant topic of conversation as the 2024 election approaches.
"I talk about topics like mental health, relationships, s--, sexuality, trauma. Overall, my focus is women and the day-to-day issues that we face," she continued. "At the end of the day, I couldn’t see a world in which one of the main conversations of this election is women and I’m not a part of it."
"I am so aware I have a very mixed audience when it comes to politics, so please hear me when I say my goal today is not to change your political affiliation," she told her listeners.
During the interview, Harris complimented Cooper for not being afraid to talk about issues for women that aren't often so openly discussed.
"I think you and your listeners have really got this thing right, which is one of the best ways to communicate with people is to be real and to talk about the things that people really care about," the vice president said.
Harris also took a moment to address Sarah Huckabee Sanders' recent comments are the VP not having biological children to keep her "humble."
"Family comes in many forms and I think that increasingly all of us understand that this is not the 1950s anymore," Harris said. "Families come in all kinds of shapes and forms and they're family nonetheless."
"I don't think she understands that there are a whole lot of women out here who, one, are not aspiring to be humble," she continued. "Two, a whole lot of women out here who have a lot of love in their life, family in their life, and children in their life. And I think it's really important for women to lift each other up."