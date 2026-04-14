Alex Cooper Shows 'Sadness' and 'Stress' in Video Addressing 'Fake' Alix Earle Feud Despite Trying to Look 'Calm,' Body Language Expert Shares
April 14 2026, Published 1:51 p.m. ET
While Alex Cooper came off as nonchalant when she posted a TikTok encouraging Alix Earle to unveil the details of their "fake" feud, body language expert Inbaal Honigman believes the "Call Her Daddy" podcast host is likely feeling stressed behind closed doors.
Alex Cooper 'Wants to Be Perceived as Calm'
Honigman, speaking on behalf of Casino Guru, noted how Cooper, 31, addressed fans "in a slightly awkward, slouched way."
"This choice tells the viewer that she wants to be perceived as calm and peaceful about the whole thing. This is no accidental pose but well planned," she explained.
The expert also pointed to the "double message" of the pose, which relayed "exhaustion."
"Alex's slump indicates that she's tired of having to deal with drama not of her own making," Honigman said. "She wants to demonstrate the muscle fatigue, which speaks to the mental fatigue that she's feeling in needing to address this story."
Alex Cooper Expressed 'Sadness' and 'Stress'
That being said, Honigman believes the former soccer player cares more about the falling out than she's letting on.
"Alex is seen puckering her chin, which indicates restrained sadness," she expressed. "At one point, she licks her lower lip which suggests that she is stressed."
"All those emotions one after the other shine a spotlight on the emotional chaos that Alex is experiencing, which stands in direct contrast to her relaxed pose," the expert continued. "She is hiding her true emotions."
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Cooper's expressions also came off as "patronizing."
"Her forehead wrinkles, in a questioning way, which comes across as kind of patronizing, as if she is questioning Alix's conduct," Honigman spilled. "Her triangle-raised eyebrows can be seen as pitying, and her furrowed brow when talking to Alix appears to be displaying mock-concern."
The expert believes Cooper "sees herself as more stable" than the social media star, 25.
Honigman said that overall, Cooper had a "calm delivery with underlying tension."
"Alex is fed up of this made-up drama, while there's bigger drama hiding under the surface," the body language guru added. "She's holding a secret for Alix… She's begging to come to the end of the feud."
What Happened Between the Women?
In the TikTok upload, Cooper called out Earle's "passive-aggressive reposts" and told her to "get specific" about why she seems to dislike Cooper.
“Just say what you gotta say about me," the Unwell founder suggested. "There’s no NDA and no one is stopping you. Stop hiding behind other people and just say it yourself. What’s the beef?"
The feud rumors began after Earle’s "Hot Mess" podcast was axed from Cooper's Unwell Network last year.
"They’ve had a lot of drama between them [since] they decided to collaborate on Unwell. They clashed over business, and their friendship is over because of it," an insider said at the time.