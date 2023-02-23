Alex Murdaugh Confesses He Lied To Investigators About Where He Was The Night His Wife & Son Were Murdered

Alex Murdaugh — who is on trial for the double murder of his wife and son — took the stand on Thursday, February 23, admitting he initially lied to law enforcement regarding his whereabouts the night his family members were brutally killed.

Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and their son, Paul, 22, were found dead near the Murdaugh family's dog kennels on their South Carolina property in June 2021. Alex repeatedly insisted to police that he was not there the night of the slayings, but video footage taken at 8:44 p.m. on June 7, 2021, revealed that was not true.