Alex Murdaugh Confesses He Lied To Investigators About Where He Was The Night His Wife & Son Were Murdered

Feb. 23 2023, Published 12:49 p.m. ET

Alex Murdaugh — who is on trial for the double murder of his wife and son — took the stand on Thursday, February 23, admitting he initially lied to law enforcement regarding his whereabouts the night his family members were brutally killed.

Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and their son, Paul, 22, were found dead near the Murdaugh family's dog kennels on their South Carolina property in June 2021. Alex repeatedly insisted to police that he was not there the night of the slayings, but video footage taken at 8:44 p.m. on June 7, 2021, revealed that was not true.

"Mr. Murdaugh, is that you on the kennel video at 8:44 p.m. on June 7, the night Maggie and Paul were murdered?" attorney Jim Griffin grilled the 64-year-old on Thursday morning.

"It is," Alex admitted to the court. "I wasn’t thinking clearly. I don’t think I was capable of reason, and I lied about being down there, and I’m so sorry that I did."

Despite being caught in a lie, the embattled legal mind emphasized, "I didn't shoot my wife or my son, anytime, ever."

Later in his testimony, Alex was asked if he recalled "getting blood" on his hands or "any part" of him that night, to which he replied, "Yes, I know I got blood on my fingertips ... It was probably both [Maggie and Paul]."

Regarding blood remnants that were found on the steering wheel of his vehicle, Alex also noted, "If it was fresh, I put it there ... I assume it got there from me touching Maggie."

The lawyers also outright questioned the South Carolina businessman on whether or not he blew his son's "brains out" and if he got "high velocity blood splatters" on his shirt "from shooting Maggie and Paul."

"There is no way I had high velocity blood splatter on me," Alex responded at the time. "I was nowhere near Paul and Maggie when they got shot."

As OK! previously reported, last July, it was confirmed that the father-of-two — who has one surviving child, 26-year-old Buster — would be charged in the gruesome murders of his wife and son.

Prosecutors argued Alex killed Maggie and Paul to serve as a distraction and to gain empathy after a series of crimes he'd allegedly committed had been exposed. Aside from the double murder charges, Alex is currently facing 99 separate financial crime charges.

CNN reported Alex's comments on lying to police.

