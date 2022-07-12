Alex Murdaugh To Be Charged With Murders Of His Wife & Son, Grand Jury Will Be Shown Evidence
Justice has been served: Alex Murdaugh will be charged with the 2021 murders of his wife and son this week, the Daily Mail reported on Tuesday, July 12. According to the outlet, the family has been notified, and the grand jury will be shown evidence this coming Thursday, July 14.
It's unclear what the evidence is.
Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were found dead in their family home on June 7, 2021. At the time, Alex tearfully shared that he had returned home, which is where he found them lifeless.
Since then, Alex's crimes have been revealed, as he was charged with trying to commit life insurance scams, in addition to embezzling money from his law firm in order to fund his opioid addiction.
“The entire family has been consistent that regardless of what goes on, we want the truth,” John Marvin Murdaugh said on July 12.
Three months later, it was revealed that Alex allegedly coordinated a suicide-for-hire plot to have himself shot and killed on another rural Hampton County road so that his other son Buster Murdaugh could collect $10 million on the life insurance policy.
In June, Fox News reported that Buster discussed his father's crimes during a phone call, which was placed in December 22, 2021. (Alex was jailed there since October on financial fraud charges and allegations that he embezzled $4.3 million in insurance payout money, which was supposed to be given to the sons of his dead housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield.
"Well, I think it does matter, man … I mean, something’s got to give," Buster told his dad. "I understand that you’ve done illegal s**t. But it doesn’t mean you can just … you know … turn a cold shoulder to the laws of the United States."
"Allegedly done illegal stuff," Alex responded. "I’m kidding … anyway …so … It is what it is, you know? It is what it is. I’m way past worrying about what people who don’t matter say. But they don’t have a f**king clue."