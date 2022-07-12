Alex Murdaugh To Be Charged With Murders Of His Wife & Son, Grand Jury Will Be Shown Evidence

Justice has been served: Alex Murdaugh will be charged with the 2021 murders of his wife and son this week, the Daily Mail reported on Tuesday, July 12. According to the outlet, the family has been notified, and the grand jury will be shown evidence this coming Thursday, July 14.

It's unclear what the evidence is.

Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were found dead in their family home on June 7, 2021. At the time, Alex tearfully shared that he had returned home, which is where he found them lifeless.

Since then, Alex's crimes have been revealed, as he was charged with trying to commit life insurance scams, in addition to embezzling money from his law firm in order to fund his opioid addiction.