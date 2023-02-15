Alex Murdaugh Trial: See Gruesome Crime Scene Photos Shown In Court
Alex Murdaugh, 54, is currently on trial, as he was accused of fatally shooting his 52-year-old wife and his son, Paul Murdaugh, 22, in June 2021 on the family's South Carolina estate, also known as Moselle in Islandton.
On Friday, February 10, several gruesome crime scene photos were shown in Colleton County.
Prosecutors claim Alex shot Paul with a shotgun and then took his wife Maggie's life with a rifle.
When Alex was shown the photos on Monday, February 13, he was shaken up. “It was so bad. I did him so bad,” he apparently said in court.
During the trial, SLED forensic analyst Melinda Worley testified that she she arrived to the crime scene on June 8, 2021, she was there around 12:07 a.m. She said she swabbed 10 different areas of Alex's car and all of them had positive results. But there's apparently some confusion about the timeline.
The jury was shown bodycam footage taken from first responders at the family's home on June 7, 2021. In the footage, the dogs can be heard as police investigated what was going on where the dogs were.
Alex wore a white T-shirt when he spoke to the authorities, but prosecutors believe he changed his clothes after he shot his wife and son.
Alex, who is accused of killing Maggie and Paul so that his nearly $9 million law first and clients wouldn't be exposed, asked if his wife and son's bodies were being covered as he looked visibly upset that they were gone.
Police were confused at the crime scene as there were shell casings on the ground, but neither victim suffered a single shot to the head.
The video captured Paul at the same kennel area, and Alex's voice was reportedly heard in the background, despite claiming he wasn't home at the time of the murders.
To make matters worse, Maggie Murdaugh's sister testified on Tuesday, February 14, that she told her sister to visit Moselle the night she was killed.
"Maggie called me that day," Marian Proctor told jurors at the time. "Alex really wanted her to come home that night. She hadn’t planned on it."
"I said, 'Maggie, Alex and his dad are super close, so that’s probably what you should do, go be with him if he needs you,'" Proctor continued.
The next day, she learned she was gone.
"I just couldn't believe it," Proctor stated. "It was just the worst."
Proctor claimed that after the murder, Alex wanted to clear his son's name.
"He said that was his No. 1 goal," Proctor testified. "I thought that was so strange because my No.1 goal was to find out who killed my sister and Paul."
Proctor said her sister was a "really good person" and a "free spirit" who loved her family.
"Buster and Paul were her world," she shared. "She didn't care what they were doing, she wanted to spend time with them."
"She would get in the hunting stand with her sons, and the boys would tell her she was making too much noise turning magazine pages," recalled Proctor.
Though Alex's family was ripped apart by the tragedy, she said her sister and Alex were happy in their marriage.
"They loved all the same things. They loved to hunt, they loved to fish, they loved to work the land," she said. "I think the plan was for Paul to take over Moselle one day."