Alex Murdaugh Trial: See Gruesome Crime Scene Photos Shown In Court

During the trial, SLED forensic analyst Melinda Worley testified that she she arrived to the crime scene on June 8, 2021, she was there around 12:07 a.m. She said she swabbed 10 different areas of Alex's car and all of them had positive results. But there's apparently some confusion about the timeline.

The jury was shown bodycam footage taken from first responders at the family's home on June 7, 2021. In the footage, the dogs can be heard as police investigated what was going on where the dogs were.