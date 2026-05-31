Alex Rodriguez's Ex-Girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro Shares Cryptic Post About Finding 'Peace' and Having 'Boundaries' Days After Announcing Split

Article continues below advertisement

Alex Rodriguez's former girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro shared a candid post about finding "peace," days after the ex-couple confirmed their split. The fitness instructor, 46, posted an Instagram snap of herself soaking up the sun in a bikini while tanning on a beach lounge chair recently, and penned a lengthy caption about allowing one's self to unwind.

Article continues below advertisement

'Protect Your Time' and 'Accept What You Can’t Control'

Source: @jac_lynfit/Instagram Jaclyn Cordeiro shared a new photo of herself soaking up the sun.

"POV: You’re in your 40s and realize peace is the new luxury. Peace comes from protecting your energy, releasing control, and giving yourself permission to rest," she began. "Protect your time. Peace often starts with boundaries. Not every call, invitation, conflict, or expectation deserves access to you," Cordeiro suggested. "Accept what you can’t control. The need to fix everyone and everything steals peace faster than almost anything," she continued.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA A-Rod and Jaclyn Cordeiro started dating in October 2022.

She continued in her cryptic post about how one should "make space for yourself without guilt." "Even one quiet hour to rest, walk, sit in the sun, or do nothing is not selfish. It’s maintenance for the person carrying so much," the heath guru said. Cordeiro and the former baseball player, 50, were first linked in October 2022 and went public with their romance that December.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro Broke Up Earlier This Month

Source: MEGA The athlete was previously engaged to Jennifer Lopez.

On May 21, Cordeiro told TMZ she and Rodriguez parted ways after almost four years together. "Alex and I are currently taking some time apart, but there continues to be mutual love, care, and deep respect between us and for our families. We remain supportive of one another, and there is absolutely no animosity, drama, or negative story here," she said. "I'm also navigating a serious health matter involving a family member at this time, so my focus is understandably there," she explained.

A-Rod Was Previously Engaged to Jennifer Lopez

Source: MEGA Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were married from 2022 until 2025.