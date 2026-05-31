or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > alex rodriguez
OK LogoCOUPLES

Alex Rodriguez's Ex-Girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro Shares Cryptic Post About Finding 'Peace' and Having 'Boundaries' Days After Announcing Split

image of arod
Source: @arod/Instagram

Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro broke up earlier this month after almost four years together.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 31 2026, Published 2:28 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Alex Rodriguez's former girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro shared a candid post about finding "peace," days after the ex-couple confirmed their split.

The fitness instructor, 46, posted an Instagram snap of herself soaking up the sun in a bikini while tanning on a beach lounge chair recently, and penned a lengthy caption about allowing one's self to unwind.

Article continues below advertisement

'Protect Your Time' and 'Accept What You Can’t Control'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of jaclyn Cordeiro
Source: @jac_lynfit/Instagram

Jaclyn Cordeiro shared a new photo of herself soaking up the sun.

"POV: You’re in your 40s and realize peace is the new luxury. Peace comes from protecting your energy, releasing control, and giving yourself permission to rest," she began.

"Protect your time. Peace often starts with boundaries. Not every call, invitation, conflict, or expectation deserves access to you," Cordeiro suggested.

"Accept what you can’t control. The need to fix everyone and everything steals peace faster than almost anything," she continued.

Article continues below advertisement

image of jaclyn Cordeiro and a-rod
Source: MEGA

A-Rod and Jaclyn Cordeiro started dating in October 2022.

She continued in her cryptic post about how one should "make space for yourself without guilt."

"Even one quiet hour to rest, walk, sit in the sun, or do nothing is not selfish. It’s maintenance for the person carrying so much," the heath guru said.

Cordeiro and the former baseball player, 50, were first linked in October 2022 and went public with their romance that December.

MORE ON:
alex rodriguez

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro Broke Up Earlier This Month

image of jlo and a-rod
Source: MEGA

The athlete was previously engaged to Jennifer Lopez.

On May 21, Cordeiro told TMZ she and Rodriguez parted ways after almost four years together.

"Alex and I are currently taking some time apart, but there continues to be mutual love, care, and deep respect between us and for our families. We remain supportive of one another, and there is absolutely no animosity, drama, or negative story here," she said.

"I'm also navigating a serious health matter involving a family member at this time, so my focus is understandably there," she explained.

A-Rod Was Previously Engaged to Jennifer Lopez

image of ben Affleck and jlo
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were married from 2022 until 2025.

A-Rod famously dated Jennifer Lopez from February 2017 until April 2021. Shortly after the athlete and the multi-hyphenate entertainer, 56, broke off their engagement, Lopez started dating former flame Ben Affleck.

The Argo director, 53, and the "On the 6" singer were first romantically involved from 2002 until 2004. They reconnected after Lopez's split in mid-2021 and they officially tied the knot in July 2022. But their relationship soon fizzled out and the two finalized their divorce in February 2025.

During an chat with comedian Nikki Glaser in October 2024 for Interview, the Wedding Planner actress was asked if she regretted her marriage to Affleck.

"Not one second," Lopez said. "That doesn’t mean it didn’t almost take me out for good. It almost did. But now, on the other side of it, I think to myself, 'F---, that is exactly what I needed. Thank you, God. I’m sorry it took me so long. I’m sorry that you had to do this to me so many times.'"

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.