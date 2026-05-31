Alex Rodriguez's Ex-Girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro Shares Cryptic Post About Finding 'Peace' and Having 'Boundaries' Days After Announcing Split
May 31 2026, Published 2:28 p.m. ET
Alex Rodriguez's former girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro shared a candid post about finding "peace," days after the ex-couple confirmed their split.
The fitness instructor, 46, posted an Instagram snap of herself soaking up the sun in a bikini while tanning on a beach lounge chair recently, and penned a lengthy caption about allowing one's self to unwind.
'Protect Your Time' and 'Accept What You Can’t Control'
"POV: You’re in your 40s and realize peace is the new luxury. Peace comes from protecting your energy, releasing control, and giving yourself permission to rest," she began.
"Protect your time. Peace often starts with boundaries. Not every call, invitation, conflict, or expectation deserves access to you," Cordeiro suggested.
"Accept what you can’t control. The need to fix everyone and everything steals peace faster than almost anything," she continued.
She continued in her cryptic post about how one should "make space for yourself without guilt."
"Even one quiet hour to rest, walk, sit in the sun, or do nothing is not selfish. It’s maintenance for the person carrying so much," the heath guru said.
Cordeiro and the former baseball player, 50, were first linked in October 2022 and went public with their romance that December.
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Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro Broke Up Earlier This Month
On May 21, Cordeiro told TMZ she and Rodriguez parted ways after almost four years together.
"Alex and I are currently taking some time apart, but there continues to be mutual love, care, and deep respect between us and for our families. We remain supportive of one another, and there is absolutely no animosity, drama, or negative story here," she said.
"I'm also navigating a serious health matter involving a family member at this time, so my focus is understandably there," she explained.
A-Rod Was Previously Engaged to Jennifer Lopez
A-Rod famously dated Jennifer Lopez from February 2017 until April 2021. Shortly after the athlete and the multi-hyphenate entertainer, 56, broke off their engagement, Lopez started dating former flame Ben Affleck.
The Argo director, 53, and the "On the 6" singer were first romantically involved from 2002 until 2004. They reconnected after Lopez's split in mid-2021 and they officially tied the knot in July 2022. But their relationship soon fizzled out and the two finalized their divorce in February 2025.
During an chat with comedian Nikki Glaser in October 2024 for Interview, the Wedding Planner actress was asked if she regretted her marriage to Affleck.
"Not one second," Lopez said. "That doesn’t mean it didn’t almost take me out for good. It almost did. But now, on the other side of it, I think to myself, 'F---, that is exactly what I needed. Thank you, God. I’m sorry it took me so long. I’m sorry that you had to do this to me so many times.'"