Alex Rodriguez Flaunts Fit Physique Alongside Girlfriend Amid Weight-Loss Journey: Photo

In September, the baseball legend shared how excited he was to be in a healthier place.

"This is a vulnerable post, but I am going to share anyway because the last year of my health journey has been life changing. At the end of 2021, my family pointed out that I was looking unhealthy. Not what you want to hear, but I knew I wasn’t my best self. It all came down to me making some key changes in my habits: 1. More plants, less red meat 2. Intermittent fasting 3. Night walks. Small changes led to big results, and I’m feeling better than ever. Thank you @jac_lynfit for being my guide and support. You coached me up to stay dedicated, motivated and improve each day," he wrote on Instagram at the time.