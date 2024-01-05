Alex Rodriguez Flaunts Fit Physique Alongside Girlfriend Amid Weight-Loss Journey: Photo
Looking good, Alex Rodriguez!
The athlete, 48, flaunted his fit physique via Instagram on Thursday, January 4 — just a few months after he revealed he lost over 30 pounds due to the help of his girlfriend, Jac Cordeiro.
In a new photo, the Yankees star showed off his abs alongside the blonde beauty as they posed for a mirror selfie on vacation. Rodriguez also posted a video of himself driving around the Dominican Republic with no shirt on, while Cordeiro, who also trains Rodriguez's ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, wore a sports bra and biker shorts.
In September, the baseball legend shared how excited he was to be in a healthier place.
"This is a vulnerable post, but I am going to share anyway because the last year of my health journey has been life changing. At the end of 2021, my family pointed out that I was looking unhealthy. Not what you want to hear, but I knew I wasn’t my best self. It all came down to me making some key changes in my habits: 1. More plants, less red meat 2. Intermittent fasting 3. Night walks. Small changes led to big results, and I’m feeling better than ever. Thank you @jac_lynfit for being my guide and support. You coached me up to stay dedicated, motivated and improve each day," he wrote on Instagram at the time.
While speaking to Us Weekly, Rodriguez, who shares daughters Natasha and Ella with Scurtis, gushed over how Cordeiro has changed his life for the better.
“[Jac is] the only person that can come into co-parents and make us both better. Cynthia has got in incredible shape following the JacFit program, [and] I’ve lost 32 pounds following her program,” he said, adding that she's so good with her clients because she used to be a nurse.
“She’s used to taking care of people that are sick,” he said. “What I love about what she’s done in JacFit and the amount of people that she’s influenced is the reaction that I see from people to her. It’s really mind-blowing.”
The pair were first linked in October 2022, and since then, they've been going strong. Cordeiro even joined Rodriguez and his two daughters for New Year's Eve. "Happy New Year!! Wishing everyone health and happiness going into 2024 🎉," he captioned the sweet photos.