Vacation Mode! Alex Rodriguez's Girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro Bonds With Athlete's Daughters During Boat Ride in Italy: Photos
Alex Rodriguez is having a European summer — and so are his daughters, Natasha, 19, and Ella, 16.
The retired New York Yankees star recently traveled to Italy with his girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, and the athlete's two teenage girls, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis.
In photos obtained by OK!, Rodriguez, Cordeiro — whom he was first romantically linked to in October 2022 — and his kids could be seen boarding a boat via jet skis before heading to lunch by yacht in San Fruttuoso.
Another snap showcased Rodriguez having a blast riding around a jet ski on open water in Portofino, Italy, while taking precautionary measures in a life jacket and a helmet.
An additional image featured the MLB alum dining in Portofino with his girlfriend and daughters.
Rodriguez seemed to be island hopping around Italy with his family, as the brood was also spotted relaxing in Sardinia over the weekend.
While their time in Italy eventually came to an end, the fun didn't stop for the dad-of-two and his crew.
On Saturday night, July 27, the 49-year-old celebrated his birthday in Cannes, France, with his girlfriend, brother Joe Dunand Sr., 60 — who was also celebrating his birthday — their mother, Lourdes Rodriguez, Alex's daughters, and his niece and nephews.
Alex shared a video from the European party via Instagram of him and his mom sharing a special moment on the water.
"I hope I’ll be dancing like my Mom when I’m 88. The Dominican moves never stop! 🇩🇴," he gushed.
The famous athlete also took a moment to reflect during his birthday weekend.
"Officially 49! Feeling better than I ever have and so thankful to be healthy and surrounded by amazing family and friends. Life moves pretty quick, remember to pause and enjoy. 🥳," the sports star expressed alongside several photos and videos from his summer vacation.
An insider told a news publication Alex hosted the "huge birthday party with all [of his] family" at the French Riviera club and restaurant Medusa. The gathering was "like 25 people deep," the source spilled.
After celebrating his special day, the former Yankees slugger was reportedly jetting off to Paris for the Olympics, where Anthony Edwards, a member of his partly-owned Minnesota Timberwolves organization, is competing on the USA men's basketball team alongside NBA all-stars LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid and Devin Booker.
