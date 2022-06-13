PDA Alert! Alex Rodriguez & New Flame Kathryne Padgett All Over Each Other During Night Out In Italy

Love is in the air! Its seems Alex Rodriguez's new relationship is going better than ever after they were seen packing on the PDA during a date night in Italy.

Rodriguez, 46, and new flame Kathryne Padgett, 25, had themselves quite a night in Capri, Italy, on Saturday, June 11, as they were spotted dancing and singing — not to mention A.Rod even trying his hand at the tambourine, as seen in photos of the couple obtained by Page Six.