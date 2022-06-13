PDA Alert! Alex Rodriguez & New Flame Kathryne Padgett All Over Each Other During Night Out In Italy
Love is in the air! Its seems Alex Rodriguez's new relationship is going better than ever after they were seen packing on the PDA during a date night in Italy.
Rodriguez, 46, and new flame Kathryne Padgett, 25, had themselves quite a night in Capri, Italy, on Saturday, June 11, as they were spotted dancing and singing — not to mention A.Rod even trying his hand at the tambourine, as seen in photos of the couple obtained by Page Six.
While sipping on wine at Taverna Anema e Core, the new couple was seen smiling ear to ear throughout the night. Rodriguez and the bodybuilding competitor locked lips while sitting at their table and continued to be quite affectionate when they got up to dance, it was reported.
The Yankees legend and his blonde babe were first linked in January when they attended a Green Bay Packers playoff game at Lambeau Field. Despite the two snuggling up together at the game, an insider confirmed at the time that Rodriguez was still "a single dude," per the outlet. But now, it looks like the retired pro may be off the market, marking his first serious fling since he and ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez called it quits last April.
Rodriguez and Padgett have since attended multiple NBA games together this season, as the father-of-two is part-owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves. At one of the more recent games the two attended, Padgett was seen making it quite clear that she and the athlete are an item.
An eyewitness spilled she was "very touchy" with Rodriguez at a Miami Heat basketball game, though he didn't do much to reciprocate her physical affections. "She’s definitely way more touchy than [he is]. She gets really close to his face while talking and smiling."
The source even went on to point out, "She looks kind of crazy and over-the-top."
Though the pair has been seen out and about together in recent months, an insider noted they are in no rush to publicly address the speculation. The former shortstop and his new flame "haven’t put a title on their relationship yet and aren’t going around telling their friends they’re official," spilled the source.