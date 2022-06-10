Jennifer Lopez Slammed For Being 'Entitled' After Saying It Was 'The Worst Idea In The World' To Perform With Shakira At The Super Bowl

“We have six f**king minutes. We have 30 seconds of a song, and if we take a minute, that's it, we've got five left. But there's got to be certain songs that we sing, though. We have to have our singing moments," Lopez said in her new film Halftime. “It’s not going to be a dance f**king revue. We have to sing our message."

“This is the worst idea in the world to have two people do the Super Bowl. It was the worst idea in the world,” she continued. “They said 12 minutes. I got kind of a good confirmation that we could have an extra minute or two, so now we're at, like, 13, 14 minutes. I think, Shakira, what we should have is you should have half the time and I should [have half]."

The "On the Floor" songstress was also frustrated that since she and Shakira were singing, they should have given them 20 minutes. “That's what they should’ve f**king done.”