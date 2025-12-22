Alexa PenaVega Gushes Over Husband and 'Best Friend' Carlos After Over 10 Years of Marriage: 'We've Leaned Heavily on Each Other'

Article continues below advertisement

After tying the knot in 2014, Alexa PenaVega and her husband, Carlos PenaVega, are still more in sync than ever. "He's really my teammate. He's my best friend. I love him. We don't have normal jobs, so it's not like we leave each other for nine hours out of the day. We're together usually 24/7, especially when he's on tour. The tour was a little hard because it's a lot of flying, and with kiddos, it's not easy, but we're a very close-knit family. Even in the awesome jobs we have, there can be really, really hard things that come up and difficulties in this industry. We both had a lot of growing pains within the industry, especially in the last couple of years, where I feel like we have leaned so heavily on each other," the actress, 37, exclusively tells OK! while discussing how her family uses the World Vision Gift Catalog as a hands-on tool to spark conversations about giving back and create a meaningful impact before the year ends.

Source: @vegaalexa/Instagram The pair shares three kids.

"That's what is beautiful about our marriage. He lifts me up, and I lift him up," the starlet, who shares sons Ocean, Kingston and daughter Rio with the singer, 36, adds. "Sometimes we have to say things we need to hear but maybe don't want to hear — and we're the only ones that can say them to each other. We kick each other's butts in the best way. I'm like, 'You know what, babe? You just have to suck it up right now!'"

Source: @vegaalexa/Instagram The duo got married in 2014.

Despite their busy schedules, the pair makes it a point to spend time alone. "It doesn't happen all the time, but it is super important. We've been married for over 10 years, and the biggest takeaway is taking time for the two of you. Your husband or wife comes first! We love our kids, but if we're not full, we're not operating at full capacity, and they fell that," the Spy Kids alum admits. "We have to make sure that our cups are really filled up so that we can serve them the best we can as parents, so date nights are a must!"

Source: World Vision Alexa PenaVega said she and Carlos love to sing Broadway tunes in the car.

As for what the couple's ideal night is, Alexa says it's "probably not what anybody expects." "We love to drive around in the car, blasting Broadway and singing Broadway songs. We don't even have to go to dinner; we don't have to go anywhere special. We just want to sing and have a really silly time in our car!" she quips. "I did Hairspray on Broadway years ago. I played Penny, and that was a unique experience. My husband actually went to theater school; he went to Boston Conservatory, so he is a theater nerd. I happened to do Hairspray, and it was a unique and cool opportunity, but when he found out, he was like, 'Alexa, Broadway was always my dream, and you did it!' He's like, 'I haven't even done that yet.' I didn't know a lot about it until I met my husband, and now I feel like I've come a long way. I still have a way to go!"

Source: World Vision Alexa PenaVega is celebrating the holidays with her family after a 'busy year.'

Alexa and Carlos even dream about sharing the stage together one day. "I'm Colombian, but a very light Colombian. My sister is a cocoa bean, and she looks Colombian, with her beautiful hair and dark skin. We are always like, 'How cool would it be to do Aladdin on Broadway together?' Carlos is like, 'I think you need to get more tan, babe!' My husband is the perfect Aladdin, just throw a wig on him! It would be so fun if we could do that together," she shares.

In the meantime, the stars are looking forward to celebrating the holidays together after a "busy year." With many people looking for meaningful, last-minute gifts — or ways to give with purpose before the year ends — the entrepreneur is sharing how her family uses the World Vision Gift Catalog as a hands-on tool to spark conversations about giving back and create a meaningful impact before the year ends. "I have loved giving ever since I was a kid. My mom really instilled that in me, and now we're trying to do the same with our kids. We love volunteering and being a part of different organizations that give back," she explains. "I've had the opportunity to actually partner up with World Vision with them and get a little bit more insight and be behind the scenes of it all — what they do is far greater than what a lot of people are aware of. I love how they partner up with other organizations to really help people in need. It's really beautiful. This year, we get to partner with them on the gift catalog, so I am excited to talk about that!"

"The World Vision Gift Catalog is pretty unique. A lot of times when people think of gifts, they think of more materialistic things, but this catalog is loaded with over 100 gifts and tools that will really help empower and lift families out of poverty," she continues. "Right when you open it up, there are goats, chickens and ducks. I was going through it with my littles ones, trying to teach them the importance of serving and giving and what this does. They're like, 'OK, well, if you give a goat, what does that do?' I am like, 'Well, if you give a family a goat, it provides milk and cheese and yogurt, and that's good for that family. It's great because they can sell those items and are now financially stable to become self-sustaining. There are so many tools, including a goat, sewing machines, physical tools, and different ways you can give back. Go to the Gift Catalog and see how you can help and what makes sense for you and your family!"

Source: World Vision The actress is all about giving back this holiday season!