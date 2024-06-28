Alexa PenaVega Reveals the Secret to Making Her Relationship With Carlos PenaVega Work: 'Communication'

"We both know each other's strengths, and we really nurture those strengths to get the best possible outcome. We are so different in so many ways. Like the missing puzzle pieces in each others lives, but we are both creative. So, having two lenses of creativity really opens up so much opportunity," the actress, who shares sons Ocean, 7, and Kingston, 4, and daughter Rio, 2, with the singer, 34, adds.

The Sleepover lead, who frequently posts family updates on social media, is still taken aback at how good Carlos is around their kiddos.

"Honestly, it's such a strange thing for me to see. I am never not in awe of how beautiful it is. I was raised by a single mother for quite a while and seeing Ocean, Kingston, and Rio just love their daddy so much was incredibly healing for me — and also filled my heart so much!" she says.