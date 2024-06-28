Alexa PenaVega Reveals the Secret to Making Her Relationship With Carlos PenaVega Work: 'Communication'
Alexa and Carlos PenaVega have been together for a decade, which is why she has some words of wisdom when it comes to making a relationship work.
"Communication! I know there are so many times we hear this, but it's the truth. We can’t expect the other person will just know what to do. Communicate your wants and needs and desires. Dream together. Be clear. Be respectful, always. Do weekly check-ins to make sure you are both still working toward the same goal. All of this goes back to clear loving communication," the Spy Kids alum, 35, who is partnering with World Vision, the global Christian humanitarian organization, for World Refugee Day and to raise more awareness of the crisis in Sudan, exclusively tells OK!.
"We both know each other's strengths, and we really nurture those strengths to get the best possible outcome. We are so different in so many ways. Like the missing puzzle pieces in each others lives, but we are both creative. So, having two lenses of creativity really opens up so much opportunity," the actress, who shares sons Ocean, 7, and Kingston, 4, and daughter Rio, 2, with the singer, 34, adds.
The Sleepover lead, who frequently posts family updates on social media, is still taken aback at how good Carlos is around their kiddos.
"Honestly, it's such a strange thing for me to see. I am never not in awe of how beautiful it is. I was raised by a single mother for quite a while and seeing Ocean, Kingston, and Rio just love their daddy so much was incredibly healing for me — and also filled my heart so much!" she says.
The duo, who got married in 2014, always enjoy one another's company, which is why they're "so excited" to be joining Great American Family, where their movie Love at the Kettle, will debut as part of the network's Christmas lineup at the end of this year.
"We both have such a great time together on set and love creating together. We have both been in this industry for a while now, and we believe set can be such a special place. Our goal is to make projects that we are proud of and have a great time doing it!" she gushes.
When the Hollywood stars aren't with their family or on set, they are all about giving back, which is why Alexa is thrilled to partner with World Vision, the global Christian humanitarian organization, for World Refugee Day and to raise more awareness of the crisis in Sudan.
"I have supported World Vision monthly for years now. I love that World Vision is a Christian humanitarian organization that works in 100 countries around the world, including right here in the U.S. Last Christmas I had a chance to partner with them at the L.A. Dream Center in Los Angeles where we were able to give away hundreds of toys to children in need," she explains. "I also have a beautiful handcrafted gift featured in the World Vision gift catalog. Donations go to the World Vision Fund, meeting critical needs and equipping families and communities with the tools they need to lift themselves out of poverty."
Alexa wants people to become more educated about the crisis in Sudan by going to www.worldvision.org/alexa, where people can think of "ways to help Sudanese refugees in their time of need. Sudan is currently the world’s largest child displacement crisis, uprooting more than 5 million children who urgently need food, shelter and healthcare," she notes. "Overall, more than 12 million people have been forced to flee the conflict, yet we don’t hear about this crisis enough in the news. It needs more attention so that we can get more help to those who desperately need it."
She adds, "World Vision has a strong presence in Sudan, reaching over 1.2 million people in the last year with emergency assistance. With their experience and expertise, 89 percent of the severely malnourished children they treat make a full recovery. They are also the World Food Program’s largest distribution partner. My best friend is a refugee from Afghanistan. His story is truly eye opening. I think it’s a day to really think about ways that we can put our faith into action to serve those who have been displaced."
Alexa is also showing her kids the importance of giving back as they get older.
"We believe showing and living out what it looks like to serve. It is the best example to our children and those around us. We love volunteering and bringing our kids alongside when meeting people in need," she says. "As our kids get older we really want them to be rooted in giving and understanding how our faith ties into helping people. There is such a need in this world, and while we can't possibly be passionate about every cause that is out there, we want to lend our voices to the ones that resonate with our hearts."