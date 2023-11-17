Alexa PenaVega Says She and Husband Carlos Always Put Their 'Marriage at the Forefront': 'We Keep a Tight-Knit Family'

"I've been a part of the World Vision family for years. I've been donating to them for a really long time, and I had a friend who happened to be working with the organization, and he reached out to me. He said, 'Would you ever want to dive a little deeper into World Vision and jump into their Gift Catalog?' I was like, 'Are you kidding me? I've been giving to them for years, I would love to!' So, I am Colombian and most of my family is from Bogotá. There are these artisans over in Columbia who make this beautiful jewelry. It's this bracelet I am wearing that is made out of melon seeds, and what I love about World Vision is their heart behind everything. Yes, we want to give and help families, but the goal is to empower them so they can learn how to be self-sustaining, create an opportunity for them so they can grow and understand what World Vision is bringing to them. I love the empowerment aspect behind what they do. It's a great way to give back and help," she explained.

Alexa also got the chance to visit the Los Angeles Dream Center to hand out toys and meet with children. "Something our family loves is working with different charitable organizations," she said. "We tell people, 'Giving is awesome, but to be able to help others is great.' There's nothing like that feeling, and we try to get our kids involved as much as possible, especially now that they truly understand the joys of giving to other kids. Every time they have a toy, they look at other kids to try and give it away, which is really sweet," she added. "Everything we have is such a gift and a blessing, it would be weird to store all these things up for ourselves. Giving should be limitless, especially in today's world."